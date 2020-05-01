

An infusion pump is a medical device that is used in healthcare facilities to provide control, accuracy, and precision in the delivery of fluids such as drugs, nutrients, and blood to patients during treatment. Infusion pumps should deliver the fluids at a proper rate and dose to avoid complications.

On the basis of end user, the infusion pumps market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care settings, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017. The large share of this end-user segment is mainly attributed to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced infusion devices, large patient pool, and the availability of trained professionals to operate infusion pumps.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increased accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, rapidly improving health insurance sector, growing demand for advanced technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas are fueling the demand for infusion devices in the APAC region. However, frequent product recalls of infusion pumps, stringent regulatory requirements for new products, and the increasing adoption of refurbished infusion pumps are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In 2019, the market size of Infusion Pump is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Infusion Pump.

This report studies the global market size of Infusion Pump, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Infusion Pump production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Becton, Dickinson

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

Medtronic

Moog

Smiths Medical

Terumo

Roche Diagnostics

Halyard Health

Mindray Medical

Micrel Medical Devices

Insulet

Market Segment by Product Type

Volumetric Infusion Pumps

Syringe Infusion Pumps

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

Enteral Infusion Pumps

Patient-controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps

Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Academic and Research Institutes



Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Infusion Pump status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Infusion Pump manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

