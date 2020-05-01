Key Insights of Future Prospects of Quinoa Market till 2025

Quinoa is a grain crop also known as Chenopodium quinoa used for its edible seeds. Quinoa is a source of manganese, copper, phosphorus, magnesium, fiber, folate, zinc etc. which makes it one of the healthy food for consumption. Quinoa have health benefits such as it minimizes the cardiovascular disease, risk of type-2 diabetes, regulates blood sugar, helps maintain cholesterol level, reduces risk of various allergies etc. Quinoa is grown organically as well as conventionally. Quinoa is a gluten-free product which makes it popular in health conscious consumers for consumption which is increasing demand for it in global market. Quinoa have various application in food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, medical industry which grows its demand in global market.

Market Segmentation: Quinoa

The quinoa market is segmented on the basis of application in industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. In food industry, quinoa is used to prepare noodles, pasta, vegetable soup, muffin, breads etc. Quinoa can also be consumed along with breakfast meal, salads, sandwiches etc. In cosmetics industry, quinoa is used for anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, dark spot reduction, reduce pigmentation, treat acne, promote hair growth, treat dandruff etc. Saponins obtained from quinoa can be used in pharmaceutical industry as it changes intestinal permeability useful for absorption of specific medicines. It is also used as an antibiotic for fungal control.

The quinoa market is segmented on the basis of its type as organic and inorganic. As a result of increasing population of health conscious consumers and awareness of using organic products, the quinoa market is increasing its demand in global market. Awareness of using organic products in cosmetics is increasing in turn increasing the demand for organic quinoa market globally.

The quinoa ingredients market is segmented on the basis of its end-use as an ingredient and packed food. As an ingredient it is used in preparation of pasta, breads, noodles etc. Manufacturers offering ready-to-use soup powders use quinoa ingredient in their products to enhance its nutritive value. Packed Quinoa products is available in retail shops, online portals for home use packed in bags, cans, boxes etc.

The Quinoa market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Quinoa Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Quinoa market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. South America is major producer of quinoa which include countries such as Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru. The U.S. is a major consumer of quinoa followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S., Africa, India and other countries in Asia are gaining interest in quinoa market.

Global Quinoa Market: Drivers and Trends

Quinoa market is in demand due to its health benefits and nutrient rich property. Quinoa is high in fiber and gluten-free product which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Application of quinoa in food products such as noodles, bread, pasta etc. is trending which in turn helps quinoa market to grow in global market. Increasing demand for organic and natural products in cosmetic industry is gaining interest which is driving global quinoa market. Consumption of quinoa in breakfast food is increasing due to its use as an ingredient in breakfast foods which is one of the driver for increasing demand of quinoa in global market.

Global Quinoa: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Quinoa market include Quinoa Foods Company, Northern Quinoa Production Corporation, Andean Valley S.A., Quinoa Corporation, Keen One Quinoa, The British Quinoa Company, Hain Celestial Group, Andean Naturals Inc., European Quinoa Group, Inca Organics etc. are amongst.

