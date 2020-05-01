Latest Analysis on Buckwheat Extract Market Growth Framework

Buckwheat contains a flavonoid known as rutin which fortifies the blood vessels. Rutin has been identified as vitamin-P and is known for its ability to strengthen blood vessel and maintaining the elasticity. The use of buckwheat is varied and makes an important ingredient in supplements that aim at preventing disorders associated with blood vessels aging such as hypertension, myocardial infarction atherosclerosis and strokes. Other benefits of buckwheat extract include improving digestion, building immunity, and bone health etc.

In Japan, buckwheat noodles being popularly used due its image as nutrient rich food product. The key ingredient in the noodles being rutin which has been recognized to be of great importance. The product placement by using the buckwheat’s key ingredient (rutin) is attracting manufacturers to introduce new products comprising buckwheat extract. Thus acting as a driving force in steering the global buckwheat extract market’s growth.

Buckwheat Extract Market Segmentation

Buckwheat extract market is segmented on the basis of form, application and regions. On the basis of form the global buckwheat market is segmented as; powder extract and liquid extract. The sheer convenience in use of powder extract and its ability to blend with major food products as an additive makes an important growth prospect for the buckwheat extract market.

On the basis of application, buckwheat extract is segmented into three main segments as herbal supplements, cosmetics and food and beverages. The herbal supplements are sub-segmented into tablets, capsules and tinctures. The cosmetic uses of buckwheat extract is in shimmer powder, face packs and more. These derived uses are attributed to the antioxidant properties and is appealing to a significant proportion of population. Due to this reason buckwheat extract market is expected to account for favorable growth in the near future.

U.S., Germany, Netherlands, Spain being major importers of buckwheat extract. The European and American regions contributing to most of the trade in buckwheat extract market. With Poland accounting for major exports followed by Bolivia and Peru. The demand originating from countries like Japan make the Asia pacific region an important market for the buckwheat extract.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27632

Buckwheat Extract Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Buckwheat extract’s diversified use in therapeutic herbal formulations providing benefits such as strengthening blood vessels and improving blood flow, also providing additional health benefits in diabetes management improving bone health and many more is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally the buckwheat extract has the ability to blend with majority of food products providing an additional use in the food and beverage industries. The use of the extract in food as an additive is one of the key drivers for the growth of the global buckwheat market.

Consumer’s preferences are noticeably on a shift towards the healthier options and the organic buckwheat extract is therefore expected to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

The natural products offer a wide acceptance in use as cosmetic products attributed to the natural antioxidant nature of buckwheat extract. The application in cosmetics is anticipated to grow due to the increased awareness among consumers regarding the safety in use of the naturally derive herbal products.

Buckwheat Extract Market Key Players:

The rise in global demand of the herbal extracts has attracted many manufacturers to supply quality products and some of the key players participating in the global buckwheat extract market are; Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Nexira Inc., Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd., JIAHERB, INC., Foodchem International Corporation.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets