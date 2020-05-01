Maltitol Market To Partake Significant Development During 2019 – 2028

Maltitol is an ingredient which is also known as a sugar alcohol. Maltitol is a healthy sugar alternative, which is found naturally in some vegetables and fruits or it can be get manufactured by the manufacturers. Maltitol is not much as sweet as sugar, and have almost half the calories from sugar. Maltitol can be used by people who have sugar related problem such as diabetes, blood sugar spike, tooth problems, etc. In the consumer market, maltitol is marketed under different brand names such as Maltidex, Lycasin, Maltisweet, and Lesys among others. Maltitol is generally used in bakery products, dairy products, confectionaries and, frozen food and also in the pharmaceutical industry.

Growing food and beverages industry along with pharmaceutical leads to an increase in the demand of maltitol, this growing demand factor helps to drive the market of maltitol in the forecasted period. Increasing health-related issues like diabetes, heart diseases, and problem from high sugar, resulting in rising demand for low-calorie sugar alternatives or sugar-free products.

This factors leading to the growth of the global maltitol as a healthy substitute for sugar. Maltitol is also helpful for controlling the obesity level of the people by decreasing the sugar intake level. This factor of controlling obesity also help to drive the market of maltitol. But as the demand for sugar-free products is increasing manufacturers bringing more chemical products which are low in sugar and calories hence may affect the health of the consumer. Hence chemically manufactured product become the restraint in the growth of the market. Due to its side effect on health. Other than this manufacturer of maltitol is facing challenges in the procurement of raw materials, creating cost-effective production techniques.

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global Maltitol market are Tate & Lyle PLC, DuPont, MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, Niutang Chemical Ltd., Cargill, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Nestlé S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Symrise AG, American Sugar Refining, Inc., Roquette Frères, and Ingredion Incorporated. Other than this there are many manufacturers who are interested in the Maltitol market due to its increasing demand in the food and beverage industry as the healthy substitute for sugar with low calories.

