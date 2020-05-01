Marine Propulsion Engine Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2024

Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market: Overview

Marine propulsion refers to the mechanism that produces a thrust for propelling marine objects such as boats or ships across the water. While many small boats propel through paddles and sails, modern ships comprise electric motors or engines that drive propulsion. Most modern ships are equipped with reciprocating engines for power due to their robustness, simplicity in operation, and fuel efficiency.

Despite their distinguished offerings, the emissions from reciprocating engines remains a major concern. This has necessitated the development of propulsion engines that operate on alternate fuels and comply with standard emission norms.

The market study analyzes the global marine propulsion engine market in a ground-up manner, which includes past performance, current trends, and projections for a satisfactory overview of growth pattern over the forecast period. The report is prepared after an extensive research phase, which involved tapping into proprietary databases and conducting interviews with industry experts about their viewpoint about the market’s progression.

The publication presents the vendor landscape of the market, wherein top companies are mentioned and are profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Using validated analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis, the report presents a market attractiveness analysis between 2016 and 2024.

Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing volume of international trade through marine transportation due to its cost-effectiveness is driving the demand for commercial ships, which in turn is propelling the marine propulsion engine market. In addition, the increasing focus of the defense sector in many nations to strengthen their maritime security and sea based defense is driving the growth of the naval shipbuilding industry. This, in turn is resulting in exponential growth of marine propulsion engine market.

The global marine propulsion engine market is studied by propulsion system, fuel type, application, power range, and geography. In terms of propulsion system, diesel engines, two stroke engines, and others are the segments of the market. On the basis of application, the market is divided into commercial vessels, inland waterways vessels, offshore support vessels, and submarines.

The power requirement of ships is dependent on operational usage by which passenger ships require less power than what is needed by trade or naval ships.

Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to display the fastest growth in the marine propulsion engines market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing trade rate and increasing export from the region, particularly China, which has become a major center for manufacturing. The increasing export from the region is driving the demand for trade ships, which in turn is driving the demand for efficient marine propulsion engines.

Several developed and developing countries are engaged in strengthening their sea defense by magnifying their firepower capacity. The increasing production of warships is boosting the demand for marine propulsion engines over the forecast period.

The economic recovery in the U.S. and countries in Europe post the economic slump of 2007 is generating a positive scenario for the overall trade dynamics. The rising demand for boats, ships, yacht for trade, entertainment, fishing, warfare, and public safety is expected to fuel the global marine propulsion engine market in the coming years.