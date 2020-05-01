Melissa Officinalis Extract Market will Grow Significantly Due To Change in Food Preferences Of Consumers

Melissa officinalis is an herb which belongs to the Labiatae (mint) family commonly known as Lemon Balm. Melissa officinalis is a native herb of Europe and Latin America. In Brazil, Melissa officinalis appears to have a medicinal presence and is referred to as ‘erva-cidreira’. Melissa officinalis extract is known to contain eugenol that in killing and suppressing the growth of the bacteria. Melissa officinalis extract is widely used in the treatment of digestive problems and helps in soothing stomach aches. Melissa officinalis extract is widely used as a supplement as it acts as an effective anxiolytic and sedative agent. Melissa officinalis is also known to have a positive effect on the patient suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Market Segmentation:

Melissa officinalis extract market is segment on the basis of form, distribution channel, application, and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder form, liquid form and capsule form. The most popular form among the segment is the liquid form and is expected to dominate the segment in the coming future. Many health supplements are now a days available in the capsule form which makes it the second most dominated segment based on form. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that supermarkets/hypermarkets as well as the online segment will hold a relatively higher share in the Melissa officinalis extract market compared to convenience stores. On the basis of application the Melissa officinalis extract market is segmented into cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry and food industry. Cosmetic industry is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period, followed by the pharmaceutical industry. On the basis of region the Melissa officinalis extract market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Melissa officinalis extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Europe is expected to be the leader of Melissa officinalis extract market and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In the region of Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico is the key market for Melissa officinalis extract. In terms of revenue Asia Pacific is the third prominent contributor of the Melissa officinalis extract market.

Market Drivers:

Melissa officinalis extract is gaining its popularity in the global market because it offers various therapeutic benefits such as: it helps in strengthening the functions of the stomach as well as intestine and helps in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease which is expected to bolster the growth of the Melissa officinalis extract market. Melissa officinalis extract is also used in mosquito repellant creams as from ancient time it is known to act against mosquito bites. The soothing effect of Melissa officinalis oil is in a great demand because it helps to relax the muscle and reduce body ache which is expect to boost the Melissa officinalis extract market. Melissa officinalis extract used in supplement is a good stress buster and as hectic lifestyle coupled with mental stress makes Melissa officinalis extract supplement a great lifestyle product, mental disorders, such as hysteria and melancholia can also be cured with the Melissa officinalis extract supplement, these compiled reasons is anticipated to bolster the growth of the Melissa officinalis extract market in the forecast period. Increasing opportunities in the food industry is also a key factor which is expected to drive the global Melissa officinalis extract market. Furthermore the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with Melissa officinalis extract.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Melissa officinalis extract market are Nature’s Bounty , NOW foods, New Chapter, Health and Herbs , Swanson Health Products , Brain Forza, Lotus Extracts, Vitacost, Nature’s way, Organica Biotech, Planetary Herbals, GNC Holdings Inc, Stakich, Inc and Solaray among others.

