Metal Folding Machine Market Insights & Development Status till 2027

Metal Folding Machine Market – Introduction

Metal folding processes can be called bending, edging, braking, and flanging. Metal folding is an important stage in the metal fabrication process. Metal folding covers all the processes such as folding, bending, and pressing of sheet metal into a predetermined shape. Metal folding machines are used to create various products such as enclosures, pipes, and boxes. A sheet metal can be reshaped in many ways. This includes rolling, bending, shearing, and indenting. Advanced metal folding technology includes high-speed bending cells and automated panel bender machines. For instance, sheet metal fabricators adopt advanced 3D CADCAM systems to develop and design complex folded components.

Metal Folding Machine Market – Competitive Landscape

Amada Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1951, Amada Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The company engages in manufacture, sale, leasing, maintenance, repair, inspection, and checking of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tool, Stamping Press, Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Precision Welding Machine, and Others. Amada Co. Ltd. operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Established in 1950, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is located in Tokyo, Japan. It develops, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery across the globe. The company provides gear cutting machines, cylindrical grinding machines, micro milling machines, special purpose machines, directed energy deposition AM systems, room temperature wafer bonding machines, metal folding machines, laser products, precision cutting tools, and precision position feedback detectors.

TRUMPF Group

Founded in 1923, TRUMPF Group is based in Ditzingen, Germany. The company is an expert in manufacture of machine tools and lasers. Furthermore, it offers printing, metal bending machine, drill driver, slat cleaners, welding, tube cutting, seam locker, power fastener, storage system, profile nibbler, marking, induction generators, and automation equipment. TRUMPF Group has 13,400 employees and offers its products around the world.

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

Founded in 1948, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation is located in Dalian, China. The company manufactures industrial machinery tools and equipment. It manufactures milling machines, engraving machines, conventional lathes, bridge type machines, and drilling machines.

Key players operating in the global metal folding machine market include Hans Schröder Maschinenbau GmbH, CIDAN Machinery Americas, Jayson Machines, Chiao Sheng Machinery Co., Ltd., CMTS Sheet Metal Machines, ASCO Maschinenbau GmbH, and KMF Precision Sheet Metal Ltd.

Metal Folding Machine Market Dynamics

Emerging Technologies and Rapid Automation to Drive Metal Folding Machine Market

Rise in demand for advanced metal folding technology in the automotive industry is expected to boost the demand for metal folding machines in the next few years. Increase in disposable income of consumers and economic expansion are anticipated to propel the production of vehicles in the next few years. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the metal folding machine market across the globe. Growth in penetration of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines is another key factor projected to propel the demand for metal folding machines across the globe. CNC metal folding machines are automatic machine tools that allow for precise operation of stored programmable commands. On the other hand, an operator decides numerous machine parameters in conventional machines, including the depth and feed of cut according to the requirements. Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing is likely to be a major trend augmenting the market in the next few years.

