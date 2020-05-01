Microcatheter Market Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry

Rise in adoption of minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, increase in target patient population are likely to fuel the global microcatheter market from 2018 to 2026. Improved hospital infrastructure in developed markets such as North America and Europe, rise in medical tourism in Asia Pacific, and advantages of minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive the microcatheter market during the forecast period.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of Microcatheter Market, Request a PDF Sample Here –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35942

Rise in Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Propel Market

Embolization is a minimally invasive surgery that marks a significant advancement in medical technology. Embolization procedures are used in the treatment of cerebral aneurysms and peripheral vascular diseases. Adoption of minimally invasive surgeries has been increasing significantly due to various advantages including less post-operative pain, less blood loss, reduced hospital stay, and faster recovery. This is likely to propel the microcatheters market during the forecast period.

Increase in target patient population and Technological Advancements

Increase in the geriatric population, which is prone to neurovascular and cardiovascular diseases, is projected to drive the microcatheter market. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, nearly 30,000 people in the U.S. suffer a brain aneurysm rupture each year.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases account for around 17.3 million deaths each year, which is expected to increase to about 23.6 million by 2030. Technological advancements such as introduction of double coaxial guiding catheter technique, which is employed to treat chronic total occlusion (CTO) is driving the market. This technique places one guide catheter inside another. The advantages of passive support provided by a large guide catheter are combined with the ability to actively engage the smaller catheter into the target vessel. These developments are likely to add value to microcatheters and drive the global microcatheter market.

Request for a Discount on Microcatheter Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=35942

Market in Asia Pacific to Register Exponential Growth

In terms of revenue, the microcatheter market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increase in product launches is expected to drive the Asia Pacific microcatheter market. In 2018, ASAHI received chronic total occlusion (CTO) approvals for Corsair Pro Micro catheters and its Coronary Guide Wires to the include MIRACLEbros series, CONFIANZA series, FIELDER series, and Gaia series. According to the World Health Organization, most of the financial burden in health care is the responsibility of governments of countries in Asia Pacific. For instance, in China, more than 95% of health care coverage is under public insurance schemes, which lay emphasis on catastrophic diseases and inpatient services.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving method-ologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of re-search is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/