Multi Collagen Protein Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2014-2020

Collagen is the most abundant found protein in the human body and plays a very important role in providing skin structure, and help to regenerate bone and cartilage. It is present in muscles, digestive system, bone, skin, cartilage, and ligaments due to which it has made its presence in the various nutraceutical products, shampoos, and body lotions.

In the global nutraceuticals market, the multi collagen protein is gaining demand due to its multifaceted health benefits. In the global collagen market, there is a subtle increase in the sales of multi-source collagen protein in contrast with single source collagen protein. It is due to the fact that multi collagen protein consists of more than one type of collagen, such as collagen Type 1, 2, 3, X and 5. In addition, it contains collagen from more than one source which is gaining the demand from the allergic populations, who are facing allergy after consuming collagen from a single source. In the global multi collagen protein market, North America and Europe hold the major share in production and consumption of multi collagen protein, owing to the more consumption of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements.

In addition, the presence of global players in the region has brought more awareness about the multi collagen protein benefits among the population. With the increasing demand for multi collagen protein in the global collagen market, it can be anticipated that the demand for multi collagen protein will increase over the forecast years.

Escalating cases of obesity among the population is creating the demand of collagen supplement in the global nutraceutical market, as in obese people there is less production of collagen fibrils as compared to normal people body. In addition, its ability in wound healing is also propelling the consumption of multi collagen protein among consumers. In contrast with the single source collagen, multi collagen protein gives more support to joints, gut and also aids in preventing the aging of the skin. Increasing age results in decreased production of collagen due to which people above the age of 55 prefer to have nutraceuticals to prevent the consequences of aging. According to survey data from CRN, it has revealed that 76% of the American population is consuming dietary supplements in which 80% population belongs to above 55 years age group.

On the other hand, food manufacturers are also including collagen protein in their food products to enhance the nutritional value of their product. To gain the attention of customers towards their products, manufacturers involved in the multi collagen protein market are coming up with multi collagen protein in different flavors and doing a frequent product launch. This has made the multi collagen protein marketplace more interesting and opening a way for new players to enter with their innovation in the multi collagen protein market.

Few major players operating their business in global Multi Collagen Protein market are Wellness Creations Inc., Ancient Brands, LLC, NutriXen, Codeage LLC., Makers Nutrition, LLC., Reserveage Nutrition, Everest NeoCell LLC. and others. Many other manufacturers are showing their keen interest to bring Multi Collagen Proteins in their product portfolio.

The increasing geriatric population in developed countries has boosted the sale of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements over the last decade. Recommendations from nutritionist and dieticians’ for the consumption of nutraceuticals is also contributing to the growth of multi collagen protein. Apart from all the above-mentioned factor, the increasing awareness about multifaceted health benefits of multi collagen protein among the population is expected to increase the sales of multi collagen protein over the forecast period.

