Next Generation Laser Defense and Aeronautics Eyewear Market Growth Evolution Forecast 2025

Next generation laser defense eyewear glasses are used to prevent the eyes from injury caused by invisible and visible wavelengths of laser beams. Next generation laser defense eyewear glasses are similar to general lenses or goggles that are combined into a protective eyewear. Next generation laser defense eye wear allows the intra-beam lasers and laser lights with less power. In addition, these next generation laser defense eyewear filter the frequency of laser rays and avoid any eye damage. Integration of next generation laser defense eyewear in helmet is the major factor boosting the demand of the next generation laser defense eyewear market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on application, the next generation laser defense eyewear market is segmented into civil and military. Among various application, in 2016, the military segment dominated the next generation laser defense eyewear market and expected to be the same during the forecast period. The rise of advanced laser weapons such as pulsed energy projectile (PEP) and personal halting and stimulation response (PHASR) rifle for battlefield tactics is acting as driving factor for the military segment in the next generation laser defense eye wear market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. The increasing number of laser attacks had boosted several producers to enhance the military defensive gear to help forces in battle field from external and internal threats.

Long term contacts and new product development are the major strategies adopted by the key players to increase their market share globally. The growing use of laser weapons in the defense sector is one of the major factor boosting the demand of the next generation laser defense eyewear market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on the geography, the next generation laser defense eyewear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America market is expected to be the largest market followed by Europe and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Some of the major factors driving the market for next generation laser defense eyewear in North America are growing demand for next generation laser defense eyewear for airline pilots and increase in military operations among others during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. In 2016, the U.S. is the key market for the next generation laser defense eyewear market, globally. Moreover, Europe is the second major market for next generation laser defense eyewear market trailed by Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR among all regions during the estimate period. The vast development of laser weapons for the armed troops, law enforcement personnel and police will boost the growth of next generation laser defense eyewear market in Asia Pacific. In addition, significant developments by Japan and China in manufacturing solid-state laser and high-energy weapon are one of the major factor boosting the market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. The increasing use of laser weapons in the defense sector is another major factor contributing to the growth of next generation laser defense eyewear market in Middle East and Africa during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the Next Generation Laser Defense Eyewear market include are Gentex Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc(United States), PerriQuest, Revision Military (United States), ESS and Laser Safety Industries(United States).These key players are targeting the emerging economies and are applying several methods to fuel their market share. In addition, some of the other major players are Metamaterial Technologies (Canada), NoIRLaser Shields (United States) among others.

