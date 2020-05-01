Orange Pulp Market Outlook, Demand, Key Player and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Oranges are one of the types of citrus fruits that are consumed all over the world. The orange pulp market is growing these days because of its nutrient content. Orange pulp is a good source of dietary fiber as it is a product of orange, it is enriched with vitamin C. Orange pulp also contains vitamins A and B apart from vitamin C. It is also a major source of phosphorus, potassium, calcium, beta- carotene, citric acid, flavonoids, and essential aldehydes. Orange pulp has a very high amount of antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. They also contain bioactive compounds that act as immune modulators. Due to the presence of vital vitamins and minerals orange pulp is beneficial for healthy digestive, circulatory and excretory systems.

Orange pulp product has become the global market demand because of its health benefiting property. Orange pulp has very less calorie content so it can be beneficial for obese populations. The bioactive molecule of orange pulp acts as an immune system booster. Orange pulp is also used in dairy products, bakery, ice creams, soft drinks, hard drinks, jams, and syrups. Due to the presence of natural aroma, it is also used as a flavoring agent. It also prevents anemia, lowers the blood cholesterol level and obesity. Orange pulp can also be used in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries.

Due to the global increase in awareness among people about health and fitness, the demand for orange pulp juice is increasing these days. Asia followed by Europe has the largest population in the world so the market demand for orange pulp products is higher in these regions, hence the demand for orange pulp. The orange pulp market is witnessing growing demand due to the increase in the vegan population. Hence, the market demand for orange pulp is anticipated to grow in America and the Asia Pacific region due to the growing trend for vegan/flexitarian diet.

The global orange pulp market is increasing because it is enriched with essentials nutrients. People have become health conscious these days and due to health and fitness related issues, the market demand for orange pulp health drinks is very high because of its nutritional value. The global key manufacturers of orange pulp and its product are Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Neelraj Agro Foods, Pasco Foods, and Prime Enterprises. Except them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the orange pulp because of the growing market demand due to the increase in the number of healthy drinks consumers.

The globally increasing demand for healthy food among the consumers is the key factor in escalating the demand for orange pulp. Awareness about health and fitness among consumers is another important factor that leads the orange pulp market. Due to high sugar, phosphoric acid, artificial coloring, and artificial sweetener contents, the demand for soda flavored soft drinks is globally decreasing because it causes harmful effects on the body. Due to this reason consumers are shifting towards the natural soft drinks such as orange pulp products.

The consumption of orange pulp reduces the chance of obesity so the manufacturers should focus on the region which has a high obesity rate. The market entrants or the players trying to expand their regional footprints must focus on the convenience affordability of raw materials to upscale their production facility. New and existing players have a good opportunity, as they can advertise their product by providing an adequate awareness of the product like its fat-free nature, its number of end uses. By considering these factors, the market demand for orange pulp is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.