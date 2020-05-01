Oregano Essential Oil Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend

The oil of oregano is acquired from its leaves and the flowers of the Oregano plant. This is mainly a part of the mint family, but it is known for having a distinct taste and smell. The major components of oregano essential oil are Carvacrol, Thymol, Cymene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Bisabolene, Linalool, Borneol, Geranyl Acetate, Linalyl Acetate, and Terpinene. It is considered to be antibacterial, antiparasitic, antiseptic, antiviral and immune stimulating. While this initially started to grow in Europe, it is now being grown in various parts of the world.

The Essential Oil of Oregano is extracted through steam distillation of fresh oregano leaves, which bear the scientific name Oreganum Vulgare. The health benefits of Oregano Essential Oil can be attributed to its properties as an antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, digestive, emenagogue and anti-allergenic substance.

The disinfectant and antibacterial properties of oregano essential oil were first recognized in ancient Greece where they were often used for treating bacterial infections on the skin or in wounds, and it was also employed to protect food from bacteria. Oregano is a plant native to higher altitudes and normally grows in the mountains, which is how it got the name “Oregano”, which means “Delight of the Mountains”.

Oregano Essential Oil: Segmentation:

Oregano Essential Oil market has been segmented by source, type, distribution channel, and region. By product source, the lip care product market is segmented into organic and conventional. It is anticipated that organic oil is more in demand compared to conventional oil. By application, it is mainly used in Pharmaceutical Industry, Food and Beverages Industry. Oregano Essential Oil is one of the preferable medicines for cold, cough, bronchitis, ear infection, stomach issues and skin conditions. In the food industry, it acts as a catalyst to flavor meat and also to pasta dishes. It is a most common spice for pizza. It has its distribution channel both in direct and indirect channels. In indirect channels, they are mainly available in modern stores, medical stores. In modern stores, you may find in the food aisle though they don’t have any variations regarding flavor or types.

Oregano Essential Oil: Regional Outlook:

A regional segment for the market of Oregano Essential Oil product is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among these segment, Europe is expected to have the significant market share globally, since oregano plants are grown in large scale in these regions especially in Mexico, Italy, Turkey, Dominican Republic and Greece. In Asia Pacific, it is mainly found in countries like India, where it is cultivated in the temperate Himalayas from Kashmir to Sikkim.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28826

Oregano Essential Oil: Demand Driver and Restraints:

Oregano Essential oil being antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and antiviral, they gain high demand in pharmaceutical industry for aid in digestion, prevention and relieving of any stomach problem, treatment of sinus infections. Even in the food and beverage industry, since it acts as the catalyst for the preparation of alcohol, it subsequently drives the demand in these areas too.

The major factor restraining Oregano essential oil it should be used as per recommendation as it can cause irritation of the skin and mucus membrane if taken in high concentrations or dosages. Pregnant women should avoid using it, and it is a good idea to consult with your doctor before adding it in any significant way to your diet. Due to its general stimulation and regulation of the hormones, it can potentially result in a miscarriage if the hormone to induce periods is stimulated. Also, like with any new dietary supplement or food, check with your doctor about allergies. People who are allergic to basil, lavender, marjoram, mint, or sage are also commonly allergic to oregano and its essential oil.

Oregano Essential Oil: Key Players:

Some of the key players in Oregano Essential Oil are Zane Hellas, Nutritional Supplement Manufacturers, Inc, AOS Products Pvt Ltd, Midson India, Silverline Chemicals Ltd, Paxman Ltd.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets