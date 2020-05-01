Organic Poultry Market – New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2025

As the life style is changing globally, the demand of health beneficiary products is robustly increasing. Organic poultry market is taking the advantage and creating organic broilers and organic layer hens because the chicken is more prevalent in the market and everyone tries to include organic food in their diet. Organic poultry market is driven by the fact that people are getting more health conscious. Organically raised birds does not contain toxic hormones, antibiotics, and pesticides that conventionally raised birds generally possess and it also tastes better. Organic poultry birds possess high content of Omega-3 fatty acids as compared with conventionally raised birds which adds extra health benefits of organic products.

Organic Poultry Market: Segmentation:

The organic poultry market can be segmented on the basis of product type into organic eggs and organic meat products. Organic eggs have high vitamin content and low fat as compared to conventional eggs.

The global organic poultry market is further segmented on the basis of applications into bakery food like hamburgers, sausages etc. body building foods like lean chicken breasts, and processed meat products. Processed meat products contain frozen meat, powdered chicken, etc.

Furthermore segmentation of organic poultry market can be done on the basis of distribution channels as supermarket/ hypermarket, specialty stores, online sales, retail stores and departmental stores etc. Good hygienic properties of Organic meat is making it popular in consumers which is increasing organic poultry market in every distribution channel.

Organic poultry market is on high, boosted by a belief that organic meat is healthier than conventionally produced meat. The organic poultry market is presumed to grow in the forecast period.

Organic Poultry Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions global organic poultry market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

North America is the leading consumer of the Organic products followed by European countries such as France and Germany. Latin America also possess a large home market for Organic Poultry.

Asia Pacific organic poultry market is expected to grow during the forecast period because people are getting more health conscious and are keen to consume healthy organic products. Middle East and Africa is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing awareness in the developing economies.

Organic Poultry Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Organic Poultry Market is already growing, recently consumer awareness and facts that Organic food products are more healthy and hygienic is making way for more production of Organic Poultry Products. Organic Poultry Market is already well established in North America and Europe, these industries are now particularly interested in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA) because these regions are mostly developing economies.

The key Driver for the Organic Poultry Market is increasing awareness about the health benefits of Organic food. Hygiene is also one of the key driver for Organic Poultry Market as the birds are raised in clean environment provided with organic feed only. Other Driving factors may include increased consumption of bakery products, high protein diets recommended by Gym trainers.

One of the key restraining factor for Organic Poultry Market is the shortage of Organic feed. While consumer demand for Organic Poultry Products is increasing, poultry producers are expected to face the challenge to meet the demand for Organic feed. Some of the countries like U.S is importing the organic feed to meet the demand.

The recent trend is people are looking for more nutritious, hygienic and Organic Poultry products as it contains no antibiotics, artificial growth hormones and low toxins.

Organic Poultry Market: Key Players

Key global market players producing Organic Poultry Products include Underwood Meat Company, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Riverford Organic Farms, Capestone Organic Poultry farm, Fosters Farm, Pilgrim’s Pride, Bostock’s Organics, Petaluma Poultry.

