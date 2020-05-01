Organic Salt Market: Comprehensive Evaluation by Strategically Analyzing Industry Drivers

Global Organic Salt Market Introduction:

Organic salt is a certified table salt, chemically called as sodium chloride without additives such as anti-caking agents and iodine. The global organic salt market is expected to register significant growth rate, attributed to increasing demand for organic food and growing food industry. North America is expected to dominate the global organic salt market over the forecast period, owing to the high health awareness among consumers across the region.

Global Organic Salt Market Segmentation:

The global organic salt market is segmented on the basis of price, distribution channel, packaging, and region. Based on price, the global organic salt market is fragmented as premium and economic, wherein premium segment contributes for relatively high-value share, whereas, the economic segment is expected to have a substantial growth rate in the organic salt market, owing to increasing demand for organic salt in the low-end market among consumers across the globe. Based on distribution channel, the global organic salt market segmented as convenient stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, e-Commerce, and individual stores. Among which, hypermarkets/supermarket segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share whereas, e-Commerce segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global organic salt market, attributed to increasing adoption of e-Commerce among consumers across the globe. Convenient stores segment is followed by hypermarkets/supermarket in terms of revenue share in the global organic salt market over the forecast period. Based on packaging, the global organic salt market is fragmented as bulk packaging and consumer packaging, wherein bulk packaging segment contributes for relatively high-value share, whereas, consumer packaging segment is expected to have a significant growth rate in the organic salt market.

Global Organic Salt Market Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global organic salt market can be divided into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America accounts for the significant revenue share in the global organic salt market, owing to relatively high health consciousness among consumers across the region. Europe is followed by North America in the global organic salt market with significant value share, owing to high demand for organic food over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively high growth rate in the organic salt market, attributed growing population and economy. The Middle East and Africa is expected contribute for relatively low revenue share in the global organic salt market whereas, the region is expected to register significant CAGR over the forecast period. Overall, the outlook for the global organic salt market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Organic Salt Market Dynamics:

The global organic salt market growth is driven by increasing demand for organic products and predominance of lifestyle disease. Macroeconomic factors such as increasing per capita income, changing lifestyle, increasing health continuousness among consumers, growing economy, and rapid rate of urbanization driving the global organic salt market. However, high prices of organic salt, owing high cost of production leads to restraining the global organic salt market. Some of the factors trending the global organic salt market include collaboration between global and domestic organic salt market players and high investment in the beverages industry. The company operates in the organic salt market have a significantly high opportunity in Asia-Pacific attributed to the significantly growing economy and population across the regions. The organic salt market players can enhance their market share by offering organic salt competitive prices.

Global Organic Salt Market Player:

Few players in the global organic salt market include Efsina, Celtic Sea Salt, Qinghai Salt Industry Co. Ltd., Salt of the Earth Ltd., SaltWorks, Inc., Dominion Salt, and Suhail International.

