Orthopedic Orthotics Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast Analysis

The report suggests that an increase in the number of bone injuries enhancement in technology, and rise in awareness about health care is expected to propel the orthopedic orthotics market in the coming years. In addition, increase in concerns about diabetes and obesity related diseases is anticipated to drive the global market.

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global market, owing to an increase in demand for efficient and effective management of orthotics after orthopedic or spine surgery and high adoption of orthopedic orthotics by doctors during treatment. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR between 2018 and 2026. This is due to increased spending on public health care systems, rise in the production of traditional and advanced orthotic products, rise in the geriatric population that requires physiotherapy services after bone surgery, and increase in adoption of sports activities among the younger generation. The orthopedic orthotics market in Latin America is likely to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Lower-limb Orthotics is projected to be a Highly Lucrative Deployment Mode

Traditionally, drugs and therapeutics-based treatments were most commonly used in the pain management therapy for orthopedic surgery or injury. Presently, lower-limb orthotics were regularly used by athletes to prevent serious injuries during sports activity. Technology-based orthopedic orthotics are priced on a perpetual license model and are less expensive compare to other orthopedic surgeries. Lower-limb orthotics enable users to practice low frequency clinical applications, allow healing of extreme pain in musculoskeletal structures, and provide assurance of 90% recovery by physicians.

These factors are likely to propel the lower-limb orthotics segment during the forecast period. Lower-limb orthotics address specific requirements that arise during the treatment procedure. They are preferred due to their low cost and high tensile strength. Furthermore, lower-limb orthotics based on technology facilitate pain relief and increase the range of motion and muscular strength among patients who have bone injury.

Neuromuscular and Musculoskeletal Disorders Application of Orthopedic Orthotics Leads the Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the applications of orthopedic orthotics for neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders, fractures, sports injuries, and others. The neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders and others segment is anticipated to account for a leading share of the market during the forecast period. Factors attributed to the higher share of the neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders and others segment include rise in the incidence of orthopedic surgeries; increase in the prevalence of spondylitis, scoliosis, and arthritis among the global population; and rise in demand for minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries from physicians and patients. Reimbursement and Medicare benefits available to patients for the treatment of neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders have contributed to the key share of the neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders segment.

