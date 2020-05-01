Paragliding Equipment Market By Application, Manufacturer, and Segmentation 2026

Paragliding is a recreational adventure sport of flying paragliding equipment. Paragliding equipment is very lightweight, and a free-flying glider aircraft which does not have any rigid primary structure. Paragliding equipment consist of paraglider wings and harness. Paraglider wings are also called ram-air airfoils. These wings comprise two layers of fabric connected to internal supporting material in such a way as to form a row of cells. The harness works to comfortably buckle paragliders and support them both in standing and sitting positions. Professional paragliders always use to keep GPS units, variometers, and, radios when flying.

Key factors driving the paragliding equipment market include rise in popularity of adventurous sports, increase in disposable income of people, and growth in global adventure tourism. Rapid technological advancement leading to innovative equipment with improved features is likely to drive the demand for paragliding equipment in the near future. Evolution in e-commerce has created lucrative opportunities for producers and distributors in the industry. In order to cater to a comprehensive range of customers across the world, producers and distributors of paragliding equipment are selling their products through various e-commerce websites. Promotion of paragliding equipment through various online channels is projected to generate high demand for the product in the next few years. However, high infrastructural cost and influx of pre-owned paragliding equipment are anticipated to hamper the growth of the paragliding equipment market during the forecast period.

The global paragliding equipment market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be categorized into paragliders, harnesses and reserve parachutes, and protective gears. The paragliders segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the paragliding equipment market in the near future. Increase in the number of people engaging in paragliding and rise in popularity of adventure sports are projected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the number of training institutions offering courses on paragliding is also likely to trigger the growth of the segment in the next few years. On the basis of distribution channel, the global paragliding equipment market can be bifurcated into online channel and offline channel.

The offline distribution channel includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores. E-commerce websites are considered under online distribution channel. In terms of end-user, the global paragliding equipment market can be divided into recreational users and professional users. Based on region, the global paragliding equipment market can be segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The paragliding equipment market in Europe and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period due to presence of large number of professional paragliders in these regions. Europe and Middle East & Africa are projected to be major contributors to the global paragliding equipment market in terms of revenue. The presence of some of the best paragliding destinations in these regions such as Hautes Alpes, Dune du Pyla, Neuschwanstein Castle, and Seiser Alm is expected to boost paragliding, thereby augmenting the demand for paragliding equipment in these regions from 2018 to 2026.

Prominent players operating in the global paragliding equipment market are Advance, Neo, Supair, Nova, Ozone Gliders, Dudek Paragliders, ICARO Paragliders, Compass, SOL Paragliders, AirCross, APCO Aviation, Independence, Swing Flugsportgeräte, and U-Turn. These companies are estimated to face healthy competition in the near future due to presence of a large number of local players in the market. Major brands are likely to focus on innovation of new products and research & development to strengthen their foothold in the global paragliding equipment market. Companies are undertaking mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures with local players to expand their product portfolio. Players in the developing countries are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increasing their profitability for sustainable growth of their business.