Penicillin G Acylase Market Analysis of Global Trends, Demand and Competition 2019 – 2027

Owing to the fact that β-lactams comprise 65% of the world antibiotic market and represent the most important group of antibiotics which explains such a tremendous and continuous interest in this enzyme over the decades. Penicillin G acylase market is also growing with the growing interest of β-lactam antibiotics in the market. In the global antibiotics market, the demand for penicillin G acylase is increasing owing to catalytic hydrolysis of penicillin G to phenylacetic acid and 6-amino penicillanic acid and synthesis of semi-synthetic antibiotics. Penicillin G acylase also hydrolyzes cephalosporin G to 7-Amino-3-methyl-3-cephem-4-carboxylic acid (7- ADCA). 6-aminopenicillanic acid and 7-Amino-3-methyl-3-cephem-4-carboxylic acid are key intermediates in the production of semisynthetic β-lactam antibiotics.

In the global penicillin G acylase market, North America and Europe hold the major share in production and consumption of penicillin G acylase owing to the presence of key antibiotics producing companies in the region. Unique promotional and attractive marketing strategies utilized by the penicillin G acylase manufacturers has also contributed to the growth of penicillin G acylase over the years. With the increasing demand for penicillin G acylase among the antibiotic manufacturers is anticipated to boost the sales of penicillin G acylase over the forecast years.

Antibiotic treatment is one of the key approaches in medicine to treat the infection by pathogens such as bacteria. The golden era of medicine from 1930 to 1960 has discovered many antibiotics, in which penicillin was one of the most recognized and commonly used antibiotics. Multiple health benefits of penicillin have escalated the demand for penicillin over the decades which led the manufacturers to synthesize penicillin at high scale using recombinant biology techniques. The increasing demand for penicillin has fuelled the demand for penicillin G acylase owing to its catalytic activity during the production of penicillin G at industrial scale. Penicillin G acylase has gained its demand in the antibiotic industry, where it is used in the production of β-lactam antibiotics.

The increasing drug resistance has fuelled the market for semisynthetic antibiotics, where penicillin G acylase is used to generate intermediates which are helpful in the production of β-lactams. In addition, the potential of penicillin G acylase goes beyond the biocatalysis of β-lactams due to its enantioselectivity and promiscuity as it can be used for the preparation of chiral and achiral compounds which are convenient in production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and synthons respectively. On the other hand, penicillin G acylase can also be used in some other useful biotransformation, such as synthesis of peptides and the resolution of racemic mixtures of chiral compounds.

Some of the key players operating their business in penicillin G acylase market are Fermenta Biotech Limited, Aumgene Biosciences, LGM Pharma, Amicogen, Inc., Hangzhou Biodoor Biotechnology Co,Ltd, Crawford Wisdom International, Taizhou Doyin Imp. And others. Many other manufacturers are showing their keen interest to bring penicillin G acylase in their production line.

Increasing drug resistance of pathogens has created the demand for the development of new drugs to counteract the pathogenesis of pathogens. In order to counter the pathogenicity, pharmaceutical industries are focusing to generate semi-synthetic or modified antibodies, where penicillin G acylase has gained significant importance to generate β-lactam antibiotics. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness among the pharmaceutical manufacturers for penicillin G acylase is also anticipated to increase the demand for penicillin G acylase in coming future.

The Penicillin G acylase market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Penicillin G acylase market, including but not limited to: regional markets, source, nature and application.

