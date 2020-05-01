Plunger Pumps Market Overview by Key Factors, Scope, Drivers 2027

Plunger Pumps Introduction

In a plunger pump (also known as a positive displacement pump) a smooth cylindrical plunger slides through the seal and high pressure seal is stationary.

Seals are an essential part of plunger pumps to separate the power fluid from the media that is being pumped.

Plunger pumps are used in those industries where pressure on liquid is very high. This characteristic makes plunger pumps different from piston pumps. Plunger pumps are essentially used to transfer industrial and municipal sewage.

The global plunger pumps market is predicted to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increased demand for plunger pumps in different industries such as paper and pulp, water treatment, and marine.

The plunger pump generates maximum pressure of 3500 bar and flow rates up to 209 m3/h per pump. Performance range for plunger pumps is 0.13 gpm to 240 gpm (0.49 to 908 lpm) and 100 psi to 10,000 psi (6.9 bars to 689 bars).

Plunger Pumps Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Plunger Pumps Market

A rise in investments and living standards of people and growth in the global economy has impelled growth in urban infrastructure development and planning. This in turn is expected to propel the demand for plunger pumps in the next few years.

A rise in the number of chemical factories around the world and in some of the developing economies such as India and China is another major factor expected to fuel the plunger pumps market globally. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the chemical sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15%-20% by 2025 in India.

Shifting penetration and awareness about clean fuel technologies and green energy is further anticipated to fuel the market growth from the oil and gas industry.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Plunger Pumps Market

North America is a dominating market for plunger pumps where the U.S. is the key market. The plunger pumps market in North America and Europe has reached a maturity stage.

The plunger pumps market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in terms of CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America. This can be attributed to the increasing infrastructure development across developing countries. Rising investments in water treatment and power generation in Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Brazil, Qatar, and China are anticipated to drive the plunger pumps market in the coming years.

Increasing requirement of sanitation in developing countries of Asia, South America, and Africa is boosting the disposal and wastewater treatment industry, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for plunger pumps in these applications.

Plunger Pumps Market- Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Plunger Pumps Market

The plunger pumps market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers operating at the global as well as the regional level. Several players manufacture plunger pumps. Thus, the intensity of competition is high among these players. Moreover, rapid technological advancements have led to the threat of substitution in the plunger pumps market. Key players operating in the global plunger pumps market include:

FMC Technologies

Grundfos Holding A/S

Parker Hannifin Corp

Flowserve Corporation

ProMinent GmbH

Eaton

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

