Poppy Seed Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future

Poppy seed, derived from dry fruits (pods) of the poppy plant (opium poppy) have a nutty and pleasant taste, the seeds are rice in nutrition and are used as a condiment in cooking. Poppy seeds are popularly used as condiment and dressing oil. Poppy seeds are widely used in bakery products due to its crunchy texture and unique flavor. Despite the toxic alkaloids of the opium poppy, it is very safe to use as food as it contains negligible quantities of such toxic alkaloids. The outer husk of poppy seeds is a good source of dietary fiber and contain various minerals like iron, copper, calcium, potassium, manganese, zinc and magnesium. Making it a very powerful food ingredient

Poppy Seed Market Segmentation

Poppy Seed market is segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel and region. On the basis of form poppy seeds market is segmented as dried seeds, powder and oil. The powder form is widely used in bakery products whereas the oil form is used as a dressing for variety of food products. Poppy seeds with its health benefits has gained popularity among health conscious consumers and thus all forms of poppy seed are gaining significant popularity.

On the basis of application poppy seed market is segmented into food and cosmetics & personal care. The food segment is further sub segmented into bakery and sauces & condiments. The cosmetics segments also find uses of poppy seed where it is used in natural cosmetics & personal care products such as soaps and creams.

On the basis of distribution channel poppy seed market is segmented as; Direct Sales and Indirect Sales. The indirect segment is further sub segmented into; specialty stores, modern trade, online retail and other retail formats. Although the modern trade such as supermarkets and hypermarkets have dominated the sales in the developed countries, the high availability or products online coupled with the fast pace lifestyle where consumers spend less time on shopping from stores and prefer the convenience of products being delivered directly at door steps, the online retail segment is also estimated generate significant sales.

Poppy seeds are well-established commercial crop in many parts of the world including Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey, France, India, and Eastern Europe region. The popularity of bakery in countries such as the U.S., U.K. Hungary, France have supplemented the growth of poppy seeds where these seeds are added to make cakes, puddings and other baked goods due to its nutty flavor characteristic. On the basis of region the poppy seed is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Japan, Western Europe and Middle East.

Poppy Seed market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The increasing popularity of poppy based bakery products have a significant effect on the demand of poppy seeds. One of the most popular use of poppy seeds is in Hungary, and is called makosh, or Hungarian poppy seed roll where the poppy seeds are used as a filling. Now the poppy seeds are commonly added to bagels, puddings, cakes and tarts. The growing application of poppy seeds is driving demand for poppy seeds market.

Apart for its use as a flavoring and dressing ingredient, the seeds are also used as dietary supplements to improve sleep cycle, it is marketed towards people who seem to suffer from sleeplessness‚ anxiety‚ and stress. In the recent past the herbal/botanical supplements have witnessed an upsurge in the market, attributed to the heightened consumer trust in herbal supplements. Poppy seeds has also benefited from this rise in demand in herbal based products and is estimated to grow in demand in terms of both value and volume.

Poppy Seed Market Key Players:

Some of the global players in the poppy seed market include; Solo Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Bio Nutrition Inc., Olivenation LLC., Woodland Foods among others. The growing demand for poppy seeds from food & cosmetic industry is driving demand for poppy seed products, Key players are focusing on offering varied form of poppy seeds to cater the growing demand which in turn is leading growth of poppy seeds market.

