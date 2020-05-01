Protein Cookie Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss The Big Assessment 2019 – 2027

Protein cookie is an instant source of protein and energy. There are a plethora of protein cookies available in the market. Multiple use of these cookies such as using them in cakes, chocolates, and fruits and nuts are gaining momentum in the global protein cookie market.

Protein cookies market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026 due to rising awareness about the health benefits associated with protein cookies. An upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report sheds some light on size, share, trends and factors that drive the global protein cookie market.

The US national library of medicine and national institute of health evaluated cookies that are high in protein content and low in calories. Cookies were baked using defatted soy flour instead of white flour or self-rising flour. Also, stevia powder was used in the place of sugar. Cookies were evaluated for its physical properties. Hardness and thickness of the cookies increased, however, spread ratio and diameter decreased. Also, due to use of soy flour protein content increased.

These cookies were then stored for 90 days and studied further. Storage results have revealed that the sensory attributes of protein cookies were different, but they are still acceptable for consumption.

Besides these, there are several players that operate in the global protein market. Some of these major players in the market are Munk Pack, Lenny & Larry’s, Justine’s Limited, Xterra Nutrition, and NuGo, These players are focusing on launching new products to capture a larger share in the global protein cookie market. These companies are launch protein cookies in different variants such as chocolate chip, white chocolate chip, orange and cranberry cookies, etc.

Protein cookies manufacturers such as Hershey’s have introduced variants in products like chocolate chip protein cookies, peanut butter protein cookies, etc. Launch of variants is expected to be one of the factors driving the proteins cookies market. Thus, the global protein cookies market is expected to grow at substantial rate during the forecast period. Additionally, growing focus on consumption of healthy food and food products is projected to nudge the protein cookies market to expand.

Protein cookies are widely available across the globe. These cookies are distributed to grocery shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retail market. Easy accessibility of these cookies increase the consumption, owing to market growth. Hence, the global protein cookie market is anticipated to observe growth potential in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, whey protein is used as a main ingredient in making of protein cookies in protein isolates and concentrates form. This is expected to create huge demand from health conscious population and nudge the global protein market to widen during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets