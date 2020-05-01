Pump Control Panels Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Pump Control Panels Introduction

A pump control panel is used to monitor the running status of a motor, to control electric motors that power mechanical pumps, and to check alarm status. A pump control panel comprises components such as pilot devices for operator control, sensors to protect the pump, and power components to control the pump motor.

Additional sensors in the pump control panels are used to observe or monitor the process of pump operations. Pump control panels are also used to protect the pump motors from overheating, and dryness.

A pump control panel provides the real time status of process variables required to protect and control the pump. Some of the process variables are motor overloads –used to check real time load on pump motor, temperature sensors – used to check the real time temperature rating, level sensors –to check the dryness of the pump, flow sensors –to verify that the fluid is moving in the pump, and pressure sensors – used to control the pump and to adjust speed of the motor.

The global pump control panels market is predicted to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for pump control panels in different industries such as food & beverages, chemical, oil & gas, manufacturing, water treatment, and power generation.

Pump Control Panels Dynamics

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Pump Control Panels Market

Rising investment in water & wastewater treatment and increasing demand for pump control panels from the chemical industry are some of the major factors projected to propel the market growth in the next few years.

A rise in the number of chemical factories around the world and in some of the developing economies such as India and China is another major factor expected to fuel the demand for pump control panels globally. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the chemical sector is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15%-20% by 2025 in India.

Furthermore, rise in demand for pump control panels from the oil & gas industry is anticipated to fuel their demand.

The increasing use of pump control panels in sewage, dewatering, and well stations in the water and wastewater industry is anticipated to boost the pump control panel market in the near future.

Rise in the rate of urbanization and industrialization are some of the other major factors anticipated to boost the market globally.

Growing adoption of IIoT-enabled machinery in the water and wastewater industry and implementation of Industry 4.0 are also expected to spur the market globally.

Availability of inferior quality and low cost pump control panels are factors expected to hinder the market growth in the upcoming years.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets