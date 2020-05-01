Ripening Enzyme Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2027

In today’s world, consumers are looking for consistent and well-defined flavors, satisfying texture and an alluring appearance of the food products. Continuous competition between cheese manufacturers is making manufacturers regularly improve their process to get the finest possible yield which helps them to differentiate their cheeses with others. Manufacturers are using ripening enzymes also known as ripening cultures that have a unique property that simplify the production of different variety of cheese with permissive flavors and the prospect to renew customers’ interest in existing product lines by introducing new life into them. Ripening enzymes are used to improve the efficiency of the cheese by extending the shelf life of the products, along with adding flavor and texture to the product. Ripening enzyme accelerates the release of amino acids and small peptides in the milk during the ripening process, and the accelerated action causes an early release of the flavor component of the cheese resulting in enhanced sensorial properties. The ripening enzymes result in faster ripening time with a smaller environmental footprint. Ripening enzymes also act upon bitter peptides present in the cheese and hence reduces bitterness in cheese and optimizing the flavor content of the same.

Growing Demand for Cheese and Cheese-based Snacks is Providing Strong Market Prospects for Ripening Enzyme

The market for ripening enzyme is anticipated to witness lucrative demand over the forecast period. The increasing urbanization, standards of living, growing per capita expenditure of the consumers, and fuelling food industry is resulting in the growing demand for processed food. The demand for cheese and cheese products is finding new market prospects owing to increasing popularity of cheese among consumers due to the increasing demand for dairy products, increasing the exposure of international cuisines, growing demand for cheese-flavored ready to eat snacks, increasing the popularity of continental dishes, and increasing flavor inspiration among consumers. The growing demand for cheese brings with it a lot of challenges to the manufacturers; manufacturers find a challenge to increase the quality of the cheese while optimizing the value of whey and efficiently producing their products. Thus the demand for ripening enzyme is witnessing a booming market as ripening enzyme accelerates flavor formation in cheese while extending the shelf life of the products.

Some of the major players of Ripening Enzyme market include: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, Novozymes A/S, DowDuPont Inc., and others

Key Takeaways: Ripening Enzyme

In 2018, DSM, a science-based company active in nutrition, health, and materials, announced that the company’s ripening enzyme for cheese namely Accelerzyme® CPG, is now benzoate-free. The enzyme ripening were made benzoate-free owing to growing consumers demand for clean and clear label dairy products.

In 2017, DuPont Nutrition & Health expanded its Kansas City-area cheese laboratory with new equipment. The upgrades enable the company to test cultures including ripening enzymes in real world environments, as well as manufacture and age cheese at the facility.

The market for ripening enzyme is anticipated to witness profitable market growth over the forecast year. Europe is expected to account for the highest market share for ripening enzymes due to increasing per capita cheese consumption in the region and use of cheese in regional cuisines. Besides, there is a growing demand for cheese in Germany, Finland, France, Denmark, and other countries which is fuelling the demand for cheese in Europe. Also, the presence of prominent manufacturers and suppliers in Europe is anticipated to provide thrust to the cheese market which in turn is boosting the demand for ripening enzymes which are used to fasten the flavoring process of the cheese. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer maximum growth opportunity to the ripening enzyme market owing to the rising disposable income of the consumers, the growing popularity of cheese based snack products, increasing demand for western cuisines, and others. The growing consumers’ preference for cheese and cheese-based products in the Asia Pacific is creating strong market demand for ripening enzyme in the region.

