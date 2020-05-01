Rough-Terrain Crane Market Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size by 2027

Rough-Terrain Crane Market: Introduction

Rough-terrain crane is a type of hydraulic crane used for lifting, moving, loading, and unloading heavy materials across construction, industrial, utilities, and other application areas. Rough-terrain cranes are specifically designed to work on rough and off-road applications and surfaces. In the past few years, demand for high capacity rough-terrain cranes has increased due to increasing applications in the industrial and energy sector.

Rough-Terrain Crane Market: Competitive Landscape

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Liebherr Group

Established in 1949, Liebherr Group is based in Bulle, Switzerland. It engages in the manufacture of construction equipment, earthmoving equipment, mining equipment, cargo handling equipment, machine tools, domestic appliances, and aviation equipment. The company operates through the following segments: mobile cranes; tower cranes; aerospace and transportation systems; earthmoving; maritime cranes; concrete technology; domestic appliances; mining; machine tools and automation systems; and other products and services.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Founded in 1902, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the U.S. The company provides engineered lifting equipment such as cranes for the construction industry in the U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Terex Corporation

Incorporated in 1970, Terex Corporation is based in Westport, Connecticut, the U.S. It engages in developing aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and minerals and materials management applications. The company operates through the following three segments: Materials Processing; Aerial Work Platforms; and Cranes. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Tadano Ltd.

Established in 1948, Tadano Ltd. is based in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, Japan. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of truck loader cranes, construction cranes, and aerial work platforms. Its products include loader cranes, boom truck cranes, telescopic boom crawler cranes, mobile cranes, special purpose vehicles, aerial work platforms, and used equipment and components. Tadano operates the following manufacturing facilities in Japan: Tadotsu Plant, Takamatsu Plant, Chiba Plant, and Shido Plant.

Kato Works Co., Ltd.

Incorporated in 1935, Kato Works Co., Ltd. is located in Tokyo, Japan. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of construction cranes, hydraulic excavators, and other products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, China, and other. It has operations in Japan, Thailand, and China.

Some of the other significant players in the rough-terrain crane market are Manitex International Inc. (U.S.), TIL Limited (India), ENTREC Corporation (Canada), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China), Broderson Manufacturing Corporation (U.S.), SANY GROUP (China), and Maxim Crane Works, L.P. (U.S.) among others.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Rough-Terrain Crane Market”

Rough-Terrain Crane Market: Dynamics

Strong Growth of Utilities Infrastructure Promotes Market Growth

Expansion of the rough-terrain crane market can be attributed to the strong growth of utilities infrastructure. Developed countries including the U.S. and countries in Western Europe are experiencing strong growth in renewable utilities infrastructure. Rough-terrain cranes are increasingly adopted for different applications in the installation and maintenance of utilities infrastructure and machinery. Thus, growth of utilities infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the rough-terrain crane market in the upcoming years.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets