Shear Pins Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2017 – 2025

A shear pin is a device meant to enable the desired result to occur after a certain force that is predetermined is applied. A shear pin could either work as a conditional operator that doesn’t allow mechanical devices to function without the correct amount of force or merely as a safeguard meant to sacrifice itself in order to shield other mechanical parts. A shear pin functions as a connector from the shaft to the auger. A few common items that could pose a problem include –

A frozen newspaper thrown on the driveway during the winter

A lawn ornament such as a garden gnome that has blown into the walkway

A children’s toy accidentally forgotten in the backyard

A dog’s leash

A package delivered on the doorstep

If not for the shear pin, the augur shaft or gear case could be extensively damaged. It may not even be possible to repair the damage without professional help. With the fail-safe design provided by the shear pin, it is possible to replace minute parts and resume work as soon as possible, provided a few spares are on hand.

Shear Pins Market: About Safeguard Shear Pins

Shear pins function as safety devices meant to shear during an excessive mechanical load. Shear pins prevent costly parts from suffering damage. Shear pins serve as mechanical sacrificial lambs and could be compared to electric fuses. Shear pins are commonly deployed in drive trains including marine engine propellers or snow blower augers. Shear pins also find use in large aircraft as pushback bars.

In aircraft, shear pins typically connect the towbar (which is attached to the aircraft) ‘head’ to the primary towbar shaft. This is how shear pin failure physically separates the aircraft from the tractor. A shear pin is designed in such a way that it could fail in several different ways – sudden acceleration or braking or towbar rotation around the long axis. Any of these could be potentially debilitating to the aircraft.

Shear Pins Market: Shear Pins Used in Weapons

On account of being low cost and highly reliable, shear pins are widely deployed in weapons such as explosive devices. A striker pin can be effectively held in place by a shear pin. This prevents the striker pin from hitting a primer without the required amount of force, which could be the acceleration during a rifle grenade launch. The force applied would break the shear pin, enabling it to move behind on to a primer that then ignites a delay in composition for the purpose of self-destruction. Thus, shear pins stop striker pins from hitting the primer in case a grenade is accidentally dropped.

