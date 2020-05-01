Shock Absorber for Two-Wheeler Market Covering Latest Trends & Recent Developments | 2027

Shock Absorber for two-Wheeler Market – Introduction

A two-wheeler shock absorber or damper is a mechanical device that is designed to reduce shock impulse or smooth out by dissipating kinetic energy. Two-wheeler shock absorbers reduce the discomfort while traveling caused due to rough roads or uneven terrain, improving ride quality, and they also enhance comfort by substantially reducing the amplitude of jerks and disturbances. Shock absorbers absorb the energy from the springs and do not transfer them to the vehicle. Shock absorbers need to have soft springs in order to control the excessive suspension movement while controlling the rate of movement in response to the bumps.

Shock absorbers are a major component of two-wheelers, including motorcycles, to provide smooth riding, these jerks can cause wear & tear in the absence of shock absorbers. Moreover, jerks or shocks exerted by the two-wheeler can weaken the vehicle frame and joints. While riding a two wheeler, shocks or bumps can cause discomfort to the rider as well as pillion. It can also weaken the bolts and joints of the two wheeler.

Shock Absorber for two-Wheeler Market – Competitive Landscape

KYB Corporation

KYB Corporation was founded in 1919, and currently has its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. KYB Corporation specializes in the manufacturing automotive components. It operates through more than 34 manufacturing plants and over 62 offices spread across 21 countries. The company’s major products include shock absorbers, power steering systems, air suspensions, hydraulic pumps, motors, cylinders, and valves.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG was founded in 1915. The company, with headquarters in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, is a leading supplier of automotive products to the aftermarket industry for automotive blind spot solutions. The company operates through 230 locations spread across 40 countries worldwide. ZF Friedrichshafen AG provides products and services to various types of vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, trains, and boats. It also manufactures body and electronic parts for motorcycles.

ANAND Group

ANAND Group was founded in 1961, presently, it has headquarters in Delhi, India. ANAND Group is leading player in the automobile industry. The company manufactures and supplies automotive systems and components.

Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1999, with headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, U.S. The company primarily operates through the following six business segments: Automotive, shipbuilding, farm and construction equipment, gas transmission, packaging and chemicals. The company’s major brands include Monroe, Walker, Clevite, Axios, Rancho, DynoMax, Thrush, Fric-Rot, Fonos, and Monroe Intelligent Suspension.

Rising demand for two wheelers globally

Rising demand for two wheelers, globally, is a major factor driving the shock absorber for two wheelers market. Moreover, demand for vehicles is increasing consistently, as Asia Pacific and North America are major producers and consumers of two wheelers globally. Disposable income and per capita income of people in these regions is increasing, which in turn is driving sales of two wheelers. China and India are leading countries globally, in terms of sales and production of two wheelers. Sales and production of two-wheelers is projected to directly impact the demand for shock absorber for two-wheeler during the forecast period. New technologies are being adopted in two- wheelers to reduce their weight and enhance durability, which is a key factor boosting the development of light weight shock absorbers.