Shock Wave Therapy Device Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 139.9 Mn by 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled “Shock Wave Therapy Device Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. According to the report the global shock wave therapy device market was valued at US$ 91.6 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. The report suggests that increase in number of bone injuries and rise in demand for chair time optimization is projected to boost the shock wave therapy device market during the forecast period (2017 to 2025).

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global market owing to increase in adoption of shock wave therapy device for treatment by orthopedic doctors and patients. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at exponential CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of market in Asia Pacific is attributed to large number of private clinics and hospitals, rise in the number of geriatric population requiring physiotherapy services after bone surgery, and increase in adoption of sports activities among the youth. The market for shock wave therapy device in Latin America is likely to expand at moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Hospitals Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

The hospitals segment accounted for a leading share of the global shock wave therapy device market. It is estimated to gain market share by the end of 2025. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Expansion of the specialized pain management service, increase in number of orthopedic patient footfall in hospitals, and adoption of digital platforms for marketing pain management practices has contributed to the dominant share of the segment. Increase in number of multinational hospital chains and high digitization budgets are likely to drive the hospitals segment during the forecast period. High prevalence and incidence rates of bone injuries and kidney stones and increase in number of cases of erectile dysfunction across the global has increased patient flow to clinics. These factors are expected to fuel the clinic segment between 2017 and 2025.

Radial or Ballistic Shock Wave Generation is Projected to be a Highly Lucrative Deployment Mode

Focused shock wave generation based technology is commonly used in the pain management therapy. This technology is associated with electromagnetic, electrohydraulic, and piezoelectric methodology. Price of this technology is based on perpetual license model. The radial or ballistic shock wave generation technology enables the usage of shock wave therapy device in low frequency clinical applications.

This allows healing of extreme pain in musculoskeletal structures and assures 90% recovery. These attributes are likely to propel the segment during forecast period. Radial or ballistic shock wave generation based technology addresses specific challenges faced during the treatment procedure due to its low frequency shock wave therapy. The radial or ballistic shock wave generation technology provides pain relief, increase in range of motion and muscular strength in patients who have undergone bone injury.

Orthopedic and Urology Application of Shock Wave Therapy Device Leads the Market

The report offers detailed segmentation about applications of shock wave therapy device into orthopedic, cardiology, erectile dysfunction and urology. The orthopedic and urology segment is expected to account for a leading share of the market during the forecast period (2017-2025). High share of the orthopedic and urology segments are attributed to rise in orthopedic surgeries, prevalence of kidney stones among global population, and increase in demand for lithotripsy by physicians and patients contribute to the high market share of the orthopedic and urology segments. Furthermore, availability of various reimbursement and Medicare benefits for patients for the treatment of diseases is projected to propel the orthopedic & urology segments.

Key trend of research and development among the leading Players to Increase Geographic Presence has been observed in last few years.

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global shock wave therapy device market. EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A., BTL Corporate, Dornier MedTech GmbH, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH are some leading players operating in the global shock wave therapy device market. These companies are engaged in increasing their geographic presence through strategic acquisition and collaboration with other leading players. In October 2017, Dynatronics Corporation partnered with Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Zimmer) for exclusive distribution of select therapy equipment in the U.S. Other prominent players operating in the global shock wave therapy device include Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ?NCELER MEDICAL LTD, and Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co.

