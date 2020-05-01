Sleeving Machine Market To 2027 Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends & Forecast

A sleeving machine is an equipment designed to attach the shrink sleeve labels to a wide range of containers such as PET bottles. These are utilized for the decoration of glass and plastic bottles without any glue. It is available in the form of advanced shrink technology that has Programmable Logic Computer (PLC) for better labeling speed and accuracy. Sleeving machine include features with an integrated touch-screen control panel that has advanced job memory and troubleshooting menus, this is expected to boost demand for sleeving machine by the end-users. Sleeving machine for printing and labelling have not only grown into a wide range of application, specifically within the dairy, food and beverage, industry but also within other non-food sectors.

Rise in purchasing power of end-users, dependency of end-users on sleeving machines for packaging, rapid growth in consumer industrial sector that opting for sleeving machines, and sleeve labelling is found to be the most attractive choice of packaging among the suppliers for marketing of fast moving products is the major factors that expected to drive the sales of sleeving machines across the globe. Moreover, increase in the demand for sleeving machine for decoration, information, protection and promotion as better labelling solution in consumer goods is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. However, high price, risk associated with wide range of products handling and expenses incurred on maintenance of sleeving machines is likely to restrain the market in the near future. Nevertheless, development of innovative products, configuration with advanced technology, targeting new users, and wider reach of products through online sites are expected to offer significant opportunities to the sleeving machine market during the forecast timeline

The global sleeving machine market can be segmented based on type, end-use, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into automatic and semi-automatic. In terms of end-use, the global sleeving machine market can be split into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronics, household care, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global sleeving machine market can be categorized into online channel and offline channel. The online segment can be further sub-segmented into company websites and e-commerce sites.

Based on the region, the global sleeving machine market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The sleeving machine market in North America is expected to gain demand owing to rapid growth in demand of products such as fluid milk, ready-to-drink beverages, craft beer, cosmetics, home care products and personal care products. In Europe, rise in popularity of sleeving machines among the end users owing to its flexibility and reliable performance has fueled the usage of sleeving machines. In Asia Pacific, robust growth in packaging industries has propelled the demand for sleeving machines.

Additionally, End users considered it to be reliable for having better performance, thus this found to be satisfactory in usage among the users is likely to boost the sales of sleeving machines in the region. In Middle East & Africa, increase in penetration of key players across the region in different industries is expected to boost the demand for sleeving machines among end-users. In South America, rise in popularity of multi-tasking machines for decoration and labelling of packaging material is expected to drive the sleeving machine market in the region during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global sleeving machine market include Sleever International, Accutek Packaging Equipment Company, Inc., Cama Group, Keymac Packaging Systems Ltd., Advanced Dynamics Ltd, Sleeve Technology BV, Packolabel Systems Pvt Ltd, Baltic Packaging Systems Group, Bercomex BV, Aesus Packaging Systems, Inc., Marburg Industries Inc., PDC International Corporation, and UFP Technologies, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets