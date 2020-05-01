Slide Valve Market by Regional Analysis, Shares and Forecast 2027

Slide Valve Market – Introduction

Industrial valves include several types of valves that are able to regulate the flow of fluids and gases required in industrial processes. Among the various types of industrial valves, slide valves are designed for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) applications, process safety, process control, and various other end-use applications. These valves open and close a passage by sliding over a port. Consequently, slide valves are utilized in steam engines to let steam to the piston and release.

Slide Valve Market – Competitive Landscape

WAMGROUP S.p.A.

Founded in 1968, WAMGROUP S.p.A. is has its headquarters in Cavezzo, Modena, Italy. The company has established itself in designing, manufacturing, and distributing wide-ranging product variety including equipment for dust filtration, bulk material handling, mixing, waste water, and vibration technology. The company serve its product and services to various industry which consist building & construction, feed & food, plastics & chemicals, heavy industries, renewable energy, plants & machinery, environmental technology, and others. WAMGROUP S.p.A. has its reach at above 60 locations in around 40 countries.

IMI Critical Engineering

Incorporated in 1862, IMI Critical Engineering is based in Birmingham, England, U.K. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installation of customized and highly engineered solutions for new or upcoming plant builds and also deliver full plant lifecycle service support. The company deliver its solution to many end users such as oil & gas, fossil power, nuclear power, petrochemical, iron & steel, desalination, process, service (aftermarket), marine, and water & sanitation. IMI Critical Engineering have manufacturing operations in nearly 16 countries on 5 continents.

Festo Corporation

Festo Corporation has experience of over 80 years, based is in Islandia, New York and is the largest & leading manufacturer or supplier of electromechanical and pneumatic systems, factory automation solutions, and controls and components for process control. The company has approximately 300,000 customer all around the world. Moreover, the company serve its product and services in around 55 national headquarters in over 180 countries.

Cmatic.it

Incorporated in 1979, Cmatic.it is located in Giussano, Monza and Brianza, Italy. The company is active in designing and manufacturing of pneumatic fittings for industrial automation. The company has its core business such as manufacturing of automatic fittings made of stainless steel, nickel plated brass, and polymer. The company have its manufacturing and logistics facilities in North America, and Europe.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Founded in 1795, Bosch Rexroth AG has its head office is in Lohr am Main, Germany and is into hydraulics, gear technologies, electric drives and controls, and assembly technologies & linear motion for mobile application, factory automation, machinery application & engineering, and renewable energy markets. In May 2001, Mannesmann Rexroth AG and the Automation Technology Business part of Robert Bosch GmbH got merged.

Key players functioning in the global slide valve market include Mucon Schenck Process group, Argo-Hytos, Bosch Rexroth AG, Cmatic.it, Clippard, Festo Corporation, Automation Company, We Engineer Hightech (WEH), IMI Critical Engineering, Remosa srl, Shree Prayag Air Controls Private Limited, Flomatic Corporation, WAMGROUP S.p.A., Ringo Válvulas, Hosoda Manufacturing Co., Ltd., FLOWONE, Trimech India, and Bsa Engineering Company. Key players are focused on enhancing their efficiency to increase their user base and expand their geographic presence. They emphasize on price, quality, and brand to compete with other key players and enhance their market share. Moreover, they are focused on offering a diverse range of slide valves to various end-user industries.

Slide Valve Market – Dynamics

Rising Demand for Customized Products with Advanced Features and Government Regulations

Automatic hydronic balancing, temperature stability, and high control authority are some factors that are projected to boost the slide valve market during the forecast period. Moreover, manufacturers offer customized designs tailored according to customer requirements. These factors are anticipated to drive the global slide valve market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing government regulations and increasing number of licensed and certified slide valves offered by manufacturers are projected to create an opportunity for the launch of quality products in the coming years.