Spoonable Yogurt Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2014-2020

Spoonable yogurt is a processed dairy product produced by the bacterial fermentation of milk. Spoonable yogurt has a smooth and glossy texture. Spoonable yogurt is available in the semi-solid form and can be scooped up and consumed directly. Hence, it is called spoonable yogurt. Spoonable yogurt’s soft nature allows it to be eaten by consumers of all age-groups such as infants and elderly. Moreover, spoonable yogurt is a friendly nutritional option for patients suffering from dysphagia and other swallowing disorders. The product is available in a variety of flavors, in which either artificial flavors are added or the fruit pieces are added as a whole. Spoonable yogurt converges at the nexus of a variety of applications such as frozen dessert, snack and health food. Newer trends in the spoonable yogurt market witnesses a consumer shift towards vegan and non-dairy spoonable yogurt. This vegan spoonable yogurt is a valuable addition to the frozen dessert aisle. Dairy-based spoonable yogurt manufacturers are increasingly facing the heat from the ‘free-from’ product space.

Non-Dairy Yogurt Is the New Market Driving Force in the Spoonable Yogurt Market

The major consumption pattern observed in the spoonable yogurt market is mostly consumed by the family demo graph. In a time-starved era, packaged food is the most convenient option for consumers and spoonable yogurt can be consumed at any given time irrespective of the meal type. The consumption of spoonable yogurt is prevalent in countries such as Turkey, Poland, and France, whereas in the Asian countries, drinkable yogurt appears as a more preferred option. Spoonable yogurt. In other regions such as North America, Greek-styled protein-rich spoonable yogurt is becoming popular.

At the supply side, the spoonable yogurt market is expected to face fluctuations in the market due to the fluctuations in the milk supply. For non-dairy yogurt, macro-economic factors are key forces that decide the faith of the spoonable yogurt market. Also, manufacturers’ profit margins are squeezed as they struggle with a higher cost of production but retailers are keeping the prices low to retain their consumer base. This has led to the manufacturers shutting down production units to cover the losses, which has led to the decline in the spoonable yogurt market in terms of volume. Regulations in various regions such as Europe and Japan are wary about the ingredient content of the non-dairy spoonable yogurt. Moreover, the marketing terminologies used for the non-dairy yogurt are also under scrutiny, hindering the growth of the spoonable yogurt market.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66236

The global spoonable yogurt manufacturers are focusing to introducing new packaging formats to make it more egronomic. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of spoonable yogurt are Chobani Global Holdings, LLC., Bakoma Sp. Z O.O., Danone SA, Dana Dairy Group, Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc., Valio Ltd. and Yofix Probiotics Ltd. amongst others.

Since spoonable yogurt is a universal snack, manufacturers have the opportunities to be marketed at various levels such as differently for the infants, for senior citizens and for patients suffering from disorders. In Asia and the Middle East, spoonable yogurt has been consumed as a traditional product and hence is a mature market. But it shows potential for growth due to the rising disposable income of the consumers. In developed regions, spoonable yogurt can also be used to target the lactose intolerant and protein allergic demo graph. Since this population is barred from drinking milk directly, they can consume spoonable yogurt as an alternative. Since it is a fermented product and is helpful in boosting the immunity of these people.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets