Sterilization Equipment Market: Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

Increase in number of surgeries, rise in prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, and increase in number of hospital-acquired/associated infections (HAI) are major factors that are expected to propel the global sterilization equipment market. Asia Pacific is regarded as an emerging market for sterilization equipment owing to the presence of a large patient population, poor sanitization, and low awareness about sterilization among the people in the region.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of Sterilization Equipment Market, Request a PDF Sample Here – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46647

Advancements in Low Temperature Sterilization Technology

Low temperature sterilization can be categorized into three types based on the technology, namely, ethylene oxide sterilization, hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, and others. The hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization technology includes production of free radicles within the plasma field that interrupts the function of cell component (such as DNA and cell membrane) and kills microorganisms. Currently, a new version of sterilization process improves sterilization efficacy by using two cycles: diffusion phase and plasma phase. This reduces the total processing time and also increases the efficacy of the sterilization process. However, this system has received US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval with limited application for sterilization in medical devices. Ongoing technological advancements in low temperature sterilization equipment are likely to propel the global sterilization equipment market during the forecast period.

Rising Number of Surgeries to Augment Market

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 51 million inpatient surgical procedures were performed alone in the U.S. in 2010, followed closely by outpatient surgeries. The number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures increased at a slightly higher rate than surgical procedures in 2017. Such an increase in the global number of surgeries is expected to boost the global sterilization equipment market during the forecast period since this is anticipated to require extensive utilization of medical instruments and their sterilization.

Request for a Discount on Sterilization Equipment Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=46647

North America Contributes Largest Share to the Global Sterilization Equipment Market

North America accounted for a prominent share of the global market in 2017. Rise in prevalence of different kinds of infectious diseases (cholera, influenza, and syphilis) and increasing demand for non-disposable surgical instruments such as endoscopy devices, distractors and forceps are projected to propel the sterilization equipment market. Additionally, rapidly increasing number of hospital-acquired infections in North America boosts the sterilization equipment market. Furthermore, improvement in primary and secondary healthcare services such as chronic degenerative disease, ambulatory service, private duty nursing, skilled nursing, and physical therapy also propels the demand for sterilization equipment in this region.

STERIS Corporation, Getinge Group and Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., to Lead Market due to Strategic Acquisitions and Product Development

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global sterilization equipment market such as 3M, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge Group, SAKURA SI CO., LTD., STERIS Corporation, and TSO3, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving method-ologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of re-search is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/