Stretchable Electronics Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2027

Stretchable Electronics Market – Introduction

Stretchable electronics are commonly referred to as elastic electronics or elastic circuits. Stretchable Electronics refer to the technology which involves designing electronic circuits by means of deposition of stretchable electronic devices on the stretchable substrates. They can also be embedded completely in stretchable materials such as silicones or polyurethanes. Stretchable electronics can involve the same electronic devices that are used for rigid printed circuit boards. Only thing that needs to be changed is the substrate and interconnects which need to be stretchable in nature.

Usually, polymers are preferred material used for substrates or material which need to be embedded. Stretchable electronics can be seen to attempt bio mimicry of human skin or flesh in the aspect of being stretchable while retaining its full functionality. Specifications for stretchable electronics pertaining to their standards are being developed by Association Connecting Electronics Industries and by the users of flexible circuits. New materials and advanced in the micro fabrication methods are leading to the developments in the stretchable electronics.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Stretchable Electronics Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players as well as various academic institutions are increasingly making concentrated efforts for the development of this technology and to make them suitable for newer applications. Furthermore, different strategies are being developed for stretchable polymer semiconductors for OFET. These approaches have made it possible to decrease polymer rigidity and crystallinity resulting in softer and more ductile films.

Fraunhofer IZM

Fraunhofer IZM, founded in 1993 is a prominent German research organization and has two branches located in Berlin and Dresden. The company is specialized in industry oriented applied research and covers the entire spectrum of technologies and services necessary for developing reliable electronics and integrating new technology into applications. The company has various business units ranging from semiconductors, automotive, medical engineering, to industrial electronics and information communication and technology.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands and is a prominent conglomerate which is known as a prominent health technology company across the globe. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is the parent company of Philips Group. The company’s business segments consists of Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, and Lighting businesses.

DuPont

The company was established in 2017 in Delware, the U.S., with the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont. The company is engaged in helping its customers advance their best ideas and delivering specialized products and solutions to transform industries and everyday life. The specialties of the company includes Specialized materials and ingredients, Science and engineering, Applications development, and among others.

Physical Optics Corporation

Headquartered in California, the company was developed through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program, along with the company’s own contributions. The technologies provided by the company are positioned to respond to changing market needs faster; while providing better solutions; and with a higher value payoff to its customers. The company has a broad product portfolio which includes optics, electro-optics, chem-bio-medical, standoff detection and among others.

Some of the significant players in the Stretchable Electronics market PARC, Cambrios, PowerFilm, BodyMedia, Adidas AG, 3M, Micromuscle, G24 Innovations, and among others.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report here

Stretchable Electronics Market – Dynamics

Increasing demand for bio integrated devices to fuel the market growth

Growth of the Stretchable Electronics market can be attributed to the rising demand for bio integrated devices especially from the developed economies. The advancements in the field of soft robotics is also likely to assist the market growth as stretchable electronics can serve as building blocks for soft robotics. Furthermore, the growing adoption of the stretchable electronics technology in the wearable devices as well as smartphones is expected to aid the market growth. As a result, the Stretchable Electronics market is likely to grow at an impressive pace in the upcoming years.