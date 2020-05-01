Sulfur Dioxide Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2024

Global Sulfur Dioxide Market: Overview

The rising demand from chemicals industry is likely to spur growth in the global sulfur dioxide market over the next few years. Sulfur dioxide, an inorganic chemical compound that is released into the atmosphere by volcanic activities, is a pungent, toxic gas with a rotten odor. Sulfur dioxide is chiefly manufactured for producing sulfuric acid. Additionally, it is used in biomedical and biochemical applications, as a solvent and as a reagent in laboratories.

The report by Transparency Market Research on the global market for sulfur dioxide discusses the market attractiveness, value chain analysis, and leading market segments. It also furnishes information on the market shares, product portfolios, and strategies of the key market players. The report leverages Porter’s Five Force analysis to gauge the competition in the market and also presents authentic and relevant statistical data, charts, and figures to help readers easily understand the current market dynamics. The key market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been revealed in the report too.

Global Sulfur Dioxide Market: Drivers and Restraints

Due to its antioxidant and preservative properties, sulfur dioxide is extensively used in the food and beverage industry. Soft drinks or aerated drinks contain sulfur dioxide. It is also used in the fermentation of alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine. Sulfur dioxide is also used in the preservation of vegetable and dry fruits. The shelf life of dried apricots, raisins, figs, and prunes and other dry fruits, is extended by the use of sulfur dioxide. It is also used as a disinfectant. The aforementioned uses of sulfur dioxide are expected to advance the growth of the global sulfur dioxide market.

