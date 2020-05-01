Thermal Interface Pads and Materials Market Forecast, by Players and Applications

Thermal interface pads and materials: Market Overview

Thermal interface tapes, pads, and epoxies provide high thermal conductivity either through bulk conductivity or interface conductivity. Thermal interface pads are soft and conformable, and provide high level of conductivity in most of the electronics applications. They provide good handling qualities and can be die-cut to fit into most applications. Thermal interface pads are made up of silicon and non-silicon elastomers. Thermal interface pads and materials address one of a crucial problems, i.e., heat dissipation, specifically for low powered devices. Thermal interface materials have the ability to dissipate sizable amount of heat that is generated.

Thermal interface materials are generally inserted between two working parts in order to enhance the thermal coupling between these parts. These parts are heat producing devices (also called heat sources) and heat dissipation devices (also called heat sinks).

Thermal interface pads and materials Market: Dynamics and Trends

Thermal interface pads and materials are thermally conductive particles filled with silicone. They have high conformability and thermal conductive properties. These are pre-cured and auto dispensable thermal interface materials designed to replace conventional thermal conductive gap filler pads. Thermal jelly, one of the thermal interface materials, is filled with silicone jelly. This jelly does not require mixing and curing akin to that in pads. The jelly is based on an auto-dispensing process, which has the potential to reduce assembly time and cost and make the design more flexible. The jelly has ultra-soft properties that it can easily deflect even under low compression face and fill voids and even surfaces. Thermal interface materials can all ‘wet-out’ mating surfaces quite easily. This assists in even heat transfer from components to the heat sink. Thermal interface materials are thermally conductive and electrically insulating materials.

For conformability, high thermal performance, and easier application, the ‘gap pad thermal interface material’ is used extensively in the electronics industry. Thermal interface pads and materials improve surface topography. Other important properties of Thermal interface pads and materials are: (1) they eliminate air gaps to reduce thermal resistance; (2) they can dampen even low stress vibrations; (3) they are compatible with automated dispensing equipment; and (4) they possess high conformability to reduce interfacial resistance between the mating surfaces.

Some phase change materials are being used today especially for high heat generation components. They have the potential to replace grease as a thermal interface between CPU or power devices and a heat sink. These materials possess the property to change phase completely, from a solid state to liquid state. This can evenly disperse throughout the interface without any overflow.

Thermal interface pads and materials Market Segmentation

In terms of application, the Thermal interface pads and materials market can be segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, medical and health care, industrial, transportation, and others (military, telecommunications, and IT). Based on thermal interface material, the market can be divided into thermal grease, thermal glue, thermal pad, and others (thermal adhesive and thermal gap filler). In terms of region, the global Thermal interface pads and materials market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Thermal interface pads and materials Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global Thermal interface pads and materials market include Dow Corning, Henkel Ag, Laird Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp, and Honeywell International.

