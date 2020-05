Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 – 2026

Unmanned ground vehicles can be maneuvered without the presence of a human inside the cabin of these vehicles to drive or assist them. Moreover, these vehicles are utilized for commercial purposes in various industries such as logistics, defense, and entertainment industry.

The unmanned ground vehicle market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to its rising application in various industries. Unmanned vehicles do not require continuous involvement of man power, thus reducing operating cost for the organization that owns the vehicle, resulting in higher profit margins. Most unmanned vehicles are integrated with advanced driving assistance systems that enhance the safety features of these vehicles in order to avoid accidents.

Furthermore, rise in preference for the application of unmanned vehicles in defense, entertainment, and logistics industries is a key factor that is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. Applications of unmanned ground vehicles are increasing in the defense sector, as these vehicles reduce the risk of loss of life. High cost of unmanned vehicles is a major factor that is anticipated to hinder the unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market – Segmentation

The global unmanned ground vehicle market can be segmented based on operation, size, mobility, application, and region. Based on operation, the remote controlled unmanned vehicle segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market; however, the fully autonomous unmanned ground vehicle market segment is likely to expand at remarkable pace during the forecast period. This is because fully autonomous unmanned vehicles contain artificial intelligence systems that help these vehicles to propagate on the terrain according to the conditions.

In terms of size, currently, micro and small segments are likely to be leading segments of the unmanned ground vehicle market; however, development of unmanned trucks for the logistics industry is likely to boost the large segment of the unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets