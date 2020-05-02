Acetonitrile Market – Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2026

Global Acetonitrile Market: Overview

Acetonitrile is a colorless liquid, which is obtained as a by-product in the manufacture of acrylonitrile. It has a chemical formula of CH3CN. It is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry to synthesize new medicaments, vitamin B1, pesticides and many other products. It is used as a polar aprotic solvent in organic synthesis and in purification of butadiene. Acetonitrile is a common two-carbon building block in organic synthesis of various useful chemicals, including acetamidine hydrochloride, thiamine, and α-napthaleneacetic acid. Its reaction with cyanogen chloride gives malononitrile. It has been used in formulations for nail polish remover, despite its toxicity

Global Acetonitrile Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in demand for acetonitrile in end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals is driving the acetonitrile market. Increase in demand for acetonitrile products such as acrylic fibers, polyacrylamide, and acrylic plastics is also propelling the acetonitrile market. On the other hand, fluctuation in prices of acetonitrile is expected to hamper the acetonitrile market. Rise in prices of acetonitrile owing to shortage in supply is also anticipated to hinder the acetonitrile market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the acetonitrile market can be bifurcated into derivative and solvent. In terms of value, the derivative segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Based on application, the acetonitrile market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, analytical industries, agrochemicals, extraction, and others. In terms of volume, pharmaceuticals is the major end-user segment of the acetonitrile market. Acetonitrile is used as a reagent, reaction solvent, or extraction solvent in the pharmaceuticals industry. Acetonitrile is also used as a starting material to synthesize vitamins A and B1, cortisone, carbonate drugs, and some amino acids. Furthermore, acetonitrile is employed as solvent in the production of insulin and antibiotics, including third-generation cephalosporins.

Acetonitrile is also used extensively as a mobile phase in high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). HPLC systems offer major growth prospects in the separation of chiral systems in the pharmaceuticals industry. Minor uses include agricultural chemicals, butadiene extraction, and production of intermediates. Acetonitrile is also used as a solvent in ultraviolet (UV) spectroscopy and polarography.

Global Acetonitrile Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the acetonitrile market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a prominent consumer of acetonitrile during the forecast period. The market in the region is also projected to expand at a fast-paced CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Acetonitrile Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the acetonitrile market include AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Nova Molecular Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, CNPC Jilin Chemical Corporation Limited, AlzChem AG, Dupont, Purification Technologies, Inc., Sterling Chemicals, J.T. Baker Chemicals, GFS Chemicals Inc., Achemica, BP Chemicals, Continental Industries Group Inc., NeuChem Inc., and Filo Chemical Incorporated.

