Apple Fiber Market To Partake Significant Development During 2017 – 2025

Apple Fiber Market: Introduction

Apple fiber is natural co product which is sourced from apple pomace. Apple fiber powder is made by extracting juice from the apple by pressing and the remaining solid i.e. pomace is dried and then grounded into powder of uniform particle size. Apple fiber has a broad range of application, however, it is majorly used as an ingredient to enhance the fiber content of prepared food products as it is a rich source of soluble and insoluble dietary fiber.

The amount of dietary fiber in 100 gram of apple fiber powder usually ranges from 40gm to 50gm while the amount of insoluble dietary fiber ranges from 30-35gm and soluble dietary fiber ranges from 10gm to 15gm. Apple fiber can also be used as a fat replacer and finds its application in processed meat products and sausages. Moreover, apple fiber is a good bulking agent and fruit extender and is used to replace or supplement more expensive fruit ingredients. Owing to the recent shift on consumer towards clean label products, many manufacturers are processing the apple fiber powder that omits pressing aids, enzymes, addition of sulfites and preservatives, to cater the increasing demand. Furthermore, attributed to increasing demand of gluten-free and natural food products, as a result of rising health awareness all across the globe has resulted in an increase in demand of gluten free ingredients that are minimally processed, which is anticipated to drive the growth of global apple fiber market over the forecast period.

Apple Fiber Market: Segmentation

Global Apple Fiber market can be segmented on the basis nature, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on the nature, Apple Fibers segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of application, Apple Fiber market is segmented into dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, bakery and confectionery, processed meat products, beverages, soups and sauces, and pet food. On the basis of the distribution channel, Apple Fiber market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment can be further sub-segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, and online retail.

Apple Fiber Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for healthier food products and beverages is becoming universal and is expected to create opportunities for players in the global apple fiber market. Ever-rising demand for food products with natural ingredients is expected to result in significantly high sales of apple fiber-based products. Players operating in the apple fiber market are expected to leverage this opportunity during the forecast period. Food & beverage companies are highly focusing on the research & development activities to enhance the nutritional and multifunctional profile of food items, which offers high health benefits while pertaining clean labels. Furthermore, apple fiber is free from gluten and demand for gluten-free bakery products is increasing significantly in the developed market, which is anticipated to drive the growth of global apple fiber market over the forecast period. However, limited availability of apple fiber in many countries of APAC, Latin America, and MEA region, owing to the low concentration of manufacturers coupled with lower consumer awareness on apple fiber is anticipated to restrain the growth of global apple fiber market over the forecast period.

Apple Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, Apple Fiber market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. On analyzing the Apple Fiber market at the global level, North America is expected to dominate the Apple Fiber market followed by Europe, owing to increasing traction of clean label food products with labels such as natural, gluten free, organic etc. While, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth rate owing to increasing life standards of middle class which is enabling consumers to opt for healthier and more natural food products.

Apple Fiber Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in Apple Fiber market include Mayer Brothers, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH, Marshall Ingredients, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH and other regional players.

