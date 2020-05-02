Automotive Metal Wheel Market Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2026

Automotive metal wheel is component that rotates and transmits the drive of the axle to the road. It also provides a means to affix the tires. The automotive wheel is made up of a rim, spoke, and hub.

In countries that experience cold climates, the demand for automotive metal wheels is high, owing to their ability to provide traction, dampen acceleration, and minimize the possibility of skidding. Steel metal wheels contract less in cold temperatures and hence, do not experience inconsistent loss of tire pressure. Demand for steel metal wheels in cold regions such as North America and Europe is expected to drive the automotive metal wheel market in these regions. Increase in number of first-time vehicle buyers in developing regions has driven the demand for low-cost wheels, such as metal wheels, thereby driving their demand. Low-end segment of vehicles witness an increase in preference for automotive metal wheels, thus fueling their demand. Development of high strength steel wheels, as a result of advancements in technology and design, has led to an increase in demand for automotive metal wheels, globally.

Companies such as Thyssenkrupp AG have developed lightweight steel wheels, which are approximately 20% lighter than conventional steel wheels. Rise in demand for light weighting of the vehicle, in order to reduce vehicular pollution and improve fuel-economy, is expected to boost the demand for lightweight steel wheels. Lightweight steel wheels have considerably higher production cost than standard steel wheels; however, the price is highly cost-effective, as compared to aluminum alloy wheels used for lightweighting.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51786

In terms of manufacturing, the global automotive metal wheel market can be divided into casted wheels, forged wheels, and others. In terms of volume, the forged wheels segment is expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period due to rising standards of strength and safety. The forging process is time-consuming and expensive; hence, forged wheels are more expensive than the cast wheels. However, they have higher structural stability and are corrosion resistant. Therefore, forged wheels have high demand.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets