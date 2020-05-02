Canned Pet Food Market Forecast, Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis by 2025

Canned pet food is significantly high in moisture as compared with dry or semi-moist pet food products. Canned pet food is commercially sterilized by using various sterilization methods that helps in inactivating the growth of pathogens present in the canned containers. Canned pet food is processed in conformance with low acid canned food regulations which ensures that pet food is free of viable pathogens. Canned pet foods contains rich source of proteins and is lower in carbohydrates as compared with dry pet food products. Canned pet food contains high water content which helps in increasing the overall fluid intake by pets in addition with keeping the pet’s kidneys and bladder healthy. In addition, in canned pet food products the ingredients present are more easily digested and utilized by the pets. Canned pet food is more expensive as compared to dry food due to the sterilization process used for pet food products to deactivate the growth of microorganisms present in the container.

Global Canned Pet Food: Market Segmentation

The global canned pet food market is segmented on the basis of animal type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region. The canned pet food market is segmented on the basis of animal type such as dog, cat, bird, and others. The global canned pet food market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as specialized pet shops, online stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and others (grocery and non-grocery stores). The global canned pet food market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type such as plant derived, animal derived, cereal derivatives, and others. Hence, the global canned pet food market is estimated to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Canned Pet Food Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global canned pet food market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global canned pet food market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for canned pet food due to the growing perception of consumers towards pet health, has strengthened the growth of global canned pet food market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Canned Pet Food Market: Growth Drivers

The major driving factor in the global canned pet food market is the changing preference of customers towards pet health. The demand for canned pet food from developed and developing regions is due to the changing lifestyle of the customers in these regions is another major driving factor for the global canned pet food market. In addition, the demand for canned pet food is increasing due to the growing trend of nuclear families where the pet are treated as family members and the people are more concerned with the eating habits and health of their pets. Canned pet food contains various health benefits for pets as these pet food products is protected from harmful bacteria which is expected to gain more importance during the forecast period. Hence, the global canned pet food market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Canned Pet Food Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global canned pet food market include

Nestle (Purina), Mars Incorporated, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., De Haan Petfood, SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC., Cambrian Petfood, Dave’s Pet Food, PROMEAL (Pty) Ltd., WellPet LLC, and INABA-PETFOOD Co.,Ltd. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global canned pet food market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global canned pet food market till 2025.

