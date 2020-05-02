Cider Market Report Forecast by Industry Insights, Volume, Opportunities till 2025

Cider is a beverage prepared from fermented juice of apples that is usually alcoholic in nature. There are specific apples grown for preparing a cider beverage in order to give it a specific taste to the product. The addition of sugar or any other fruit to the content in its second fermentation stage is reported to result with a stronger alcoholic content. It is a very popular drink in the European market, especially United Kingdom with all the major cider producing companies in its states. The central part of Europe with countries like Spain, Belgium among others are known of typically producing its own type of cider with Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse that adds a tart taste to the drink. It is a gluten-free drink that acts as an alternative to many alcoholic drinks.

The cider market is majorly dominated by packaged brands, usually mid-tier and premium brands. These brands are strategically positioned in the market with different pricing and availability in stores or bars. The significant driver acting in this cider market is innovation with various flavors, mixes and placement of the product in the retail store. Manufacturers are trying to place the cider as a healthier alternative to other alcoholic spirits that might drive the market with positivity. Moreover, it is reported that cider is highly preferred by young individuals and female population and it is facing heavy promotional campaigns that is aiding in the successful growth of the market. Furthermore, the consumption of synthetic ingredients in a beverage is awakening the cause of consumption to cider. The positioning of the product with bottles of different attractive sizes is playing a major role in increasing the preference of this product globally. However, the cultural differences in the global market may hinder its consumption globally as apple concentrated drink acting as an alcohol substitute might be questionable amongst many consumers.

The global cider market can be segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. By type the cider market can be further segmented into still cider, sparkling cider, draft cider, apple wine and others. Amongst these, the still cider and sparkling cider is the most highly consumed cider in the European countries, especially the UK. Still cider is not carbonated but fermented apple juice. Sparkling cider is also fermented but contains carbon dioxide and stored under pressure like beer and other soft drinks. By distribution channel the cider market is classified in to hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, and online stores. The sale of cider is determined by its positioning in the shelf with aggressive advertising strategies. Online distribution of cider is available in most regional online retail stores.

The cider market is a popular drink in the United Kingdom and its availability in various flavors is the latest trend in the market globally. North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa all manufacture and consume cider. Owing to the rising demand of cider, manufacturers are spending on preparing better quality fermented apple extracts. Europe followed by North America are the leading regions globally that are reported to extensively consume cider and its related products. Other regions like the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are not so well aware of this drink but its adoption in the developing economies is high enough to capture the market.

The major players dominating the caffeine market are Aston Manor Brewery, C&C Group Plc, Carlberg A/S, Distell Group, HAlewood International Holdings Plc, Heineken UK Ltds, SABMiller Plc, Carlton & United Breweries Limited and The Boston Beer Company Inc. are a few among other leading producers of cider in the world.

