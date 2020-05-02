Data Center Cooling Market Research Methodology & Rapid Growth Till 2020

Cooling in data center environment refers to the technologies and equipment deployed in data centers to avoid heating in order to enhance the performance and reduce downtime caused due to overheating. Cooling technologies are rapidly proving to be a critical element in the efficient functioning of data centers. In the recent years, the amount of data consumed has grown exponentially across the globe leading to the proliferation of traditional and cloud based data centers. As the need for higher data processing and information storage capacity and capability has increased, enterprises are expanding their existing data center infrastructure as well as deploying new data centers. Further, there has been increased focus on enhancing the efficiency of data centers which has lead to growth in demand for data center cooling. The increase in capacity and processing requires higher energy consumption which in turn leads to higher heat generation.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/data-center-cooling-market.html

Excessive heating can damage the data center infrastructure which in turn may disrupt the entire functioning of any organization due to data loss or discontinuation of information flow. This has created the need for highly efficient data center cooling technologies and the demand for cooling technologies is anticipated to continue to find increasing growth over the coming years. The key requirements from a highly efficient data center cooling system can be listed as high availability, scalability and adaptability, serviceability, simplification, standardization, and intelligence and manageability. Efficient cooling systems lead to significant reduction in the operational cost of a data center. Further, governments across the globe have imposing various environmental regulations on the emission and power consumption efficiency of the data center operations. These regulations are leading to high demand for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions. Low compatibility among various data center cooling technologies is a key challenge in this market. Growing demand for green data centers represents a key opportunity in this market.

Various solutions in the data center cooling market include air conditioning solutions, chillers, economizers, cooling towers, server/rack cooling and management systems. Key industry verticals deploying data centers and data center cooling solutions include banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and information technology (IT), oil and gas sector, utility sector, healthcare and government and public sector, among others. Various user types in data center cooling market include cloud providers, collocation providers, and enterprises. Enterprise sector is further segmented into small and medium size enterprises (SME) and large size enterprises. North America is the leading region for data center cooling market. However, Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to experience faster growth over the coming years. Europe is experiencing faster growth owing to stringent government regulations in place in the region regarding energy efficiency. Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in data consumption and thus high growth in both traditional and cloud data centers. This is creating demand for data center cooling technologies in the region.

PDF Brochure For Future [email protected]

Some of the key players in this market include American Power Conversion Corporation, Emerson Network Power, Coolcentric, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Intel Corp. and Stulz A/C Solutions, among others.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets