Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Forecast Report Till 2025

According to this study, in 2018, the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market size was 1340 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

Checkpoint Systems, Tyco Retail Solutions, Nedap, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Gunnebo Gateway, WGSPI, Ketec, All Tag, Universal Surveillance Systems.

The leading players of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection system

Permanent Deactivation Tag

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Others

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly 33.41% in 2017.

The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.12%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.62% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 30.34% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.07% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2017.

The growth factors of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market are deeply discussed while the different end users of the market are underlined with the help of tables and graphs.

Further in the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market. Also, there is a major aspect such as value, which plays an important role in the revenue generation. It is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section also studies the supply and consumption for the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption.

Competitors – In this section, various Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

More analysis – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Overview

2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

