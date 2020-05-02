Embedded System Market: Automotive Industry Plays a Significant Role in the Expansion of the Market

An embedded system refers to a combination of both computer software and hardware that come either programmable or are fixed in capabilities. It is made in such a way that it can function either for a certain purpose or with a large system. The global embedded system market is anticipated to experience considerable growth over the period of assessment due to its huge demand from various end use segments. These systems find wide use in medical equipment, vending machines and toys, automobiles, household appliances, mobile devices, and various agricultural and industrial devices.

Embedded systems are generally computing systems, however, they can have either no user interface or could work with complicated graphical user interfaces, such as mobile phones. User interfaces could comprise touchscreen sensing, buttons, and LEDs. A few of the embedded systems even make use of remote user interfaces also.

Some of the well-known market players of the global embedded system market are NXP Semiconductors, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Microsoft Corporation Inc, SSV Software Systems GmbH, Microsoft Corporation Inc, and ARM Holdings Plc.

North America is Estimated to Continue with its Regional Supremacy over the Forecast Timeframe

The global embedded system market has been split into the major regions of Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Segmentation based on region provides a better understanding of the market with details of active regional market dynamics.

Considering regions, it has been prophesized that North America will reign over the global embedded system market in forthcoming years. It has been estimated that Asia Pacific will come up as a rapidly growing region, thanks to the growing prominence of automotive industry in the region. Some of the leading market players have their strong presence in countries like Taiwan, India, and China, which is likely to work in favor of the Asia Pacific embedded system market.

Automotive Industry Plays a Significant Role in the Expansion of the Market

The demand for embedded systems is likely to see strong growth into 2021, largely due to its wide use in various medical and auto applications. The key growth factor that is driving the expansion of the embedded systems market is the rapid rise in the adoption of embedded systems in the automotive industry. In addition, utilization of multicore processor technology in military applications will add to the growth of the global embedded system market. Furthermore, increased popularity of wearable devices has further necessitated the use of embedded systems in times to come.

Healthcare industry is another segment that has recently gained prominence in the global embedded system market. Various medical devices are now fitted with embedded system to offer a wide variety of functionalities to the patients. Automotive sector is increasingly adopting of electronic control unit, which offers communications, information of the driver, body control electronics, in-car entertainment to the passengers, and powertrain. As such, automotive sector plays a significant role in the development of the global embedded system market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets