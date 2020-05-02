Flat Panel Display (FPD) Market Key Players are Display Co, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co

The old glass display monitors are replaced by updated display version that is flat panel display which deliver better picture quality. Flat panel display is the advanced version of monitor, television, and other electronic display application. The flat panel displays are lighter, thinner and portable. We can divide the flat panel display into two category: emissive displays and non-emissive display, LED is an example of emissive display and LCD is important example of non-emissive display.

The flat panel display market is reshaping the whole electronic market in terms of technology. The major factor which is driving the flat panel display market is the high adoption of advance technology such as OLED over LCD. OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays as compare to LCD are thinner and light in weight and offer high resolution. There are various other factors which are driving the market, such as increase in the demand of smartphone, high quality resolutions of television and laptop. The demand of flat screen in automotive sector is growing rapidly which is further driving the market of flat panel display.

The flat panel display market can be segmented by technology, display size, end users, and geography. Based on technology, the market for flat panel displays has been segmented into PMLCD (Passive Matrix Liquid Crystal Display), AMLCD (Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display) and others. The adoptions of AMLCD technology is very high in flat panel display market as it gives better display resolutions and advance viewing angles to the flat panel display. By display size, the market has been segmented into following size ranges, < 10 inches, 10 – 20 inches, 20 – 30 inches, 30 – 40 inches, 40 – 50 inches, 50 – 60 inches, and > 60 inches. Based on end users, the market is segmented into consumer electronic, healthcare, automotive, education and others i.e. military, and defense.

Geographically, flat panel display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific region is expected to experience high growth of flat display market, the region is led by China as large number market players for consumer electronics. Japan also shows a potential growth in flat panel display market as the adoptions ratio of consumer electronics is high.

The main players of flat panel display market includes Display Co, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd, Japan Display Inc., Panasonic Corporation, nnolux Corporation, Applied Materials, AU Optronics Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, Tokyo Electron.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

