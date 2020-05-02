Honeysuckle Extract Market- Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025

Honeysuckle is an arching shrub which is inherent to the Northern countries. Honeysuckle has generally known species such as Lonicera periclymenum (woodbine or honeysuckle), Lonicera sempervirens (coral honeysuckle, woodbine honeysuckle, or trumpet honeysuckle,) and Lonicera japonica (white honeysuckle, Japanese honeysuckle, or Chinese honeysuckle) which are identified in countries such as China, Eastern Europe, India, North America and others. Honeysuckle extracts is widely used in various cosmetics. Manufacturers are using honeysuckle extracts as preservatives or as paraben which is natural and does not contain any chemical in their beauty products. Mostly the honeysuckle extracts are extracted from the honeysuckle plant’s roots and leaves which are widely used for medicinal purposes. Honeysuckle extract is the collection of essential crude mixtures from extraction of different parts of Honeysuckle plant, which is extracted by using solvent such as ethanol. Honeysuckle extracts contains desirable properties which are extracted from Honeysuckle plant which is finding increasing and extensive uses in various industries such as pharmaceuticals for therapeutic properties and herbal medicines, cosmetics for functional properties in skincare related products, along with food and beverages products. Honeysuckle extracts can be used in the form of liquid and powder form. Cosmetics industries are using honeysuckle extracts in their products due to the rising consumer demand for honeysuckle extract medicines.

Global Honeysuckle Extract: Market Segmentation

The global honeysuckle extract market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and distribution channel and region type. Market segment as per application, it is segmented on the basis of its form in powder and liquid. Among these form segment liquid segment is expected to contribute more that 50% market share and expected to grow at higher space. Another segment is on the basis of distribution channel which includes health stores, drug stores, online retailing and other (direct selling) distribution channels. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, and others. On analyzing the demand of honeysuckle extracts in form of liquid, it was assessed that pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food and beverage industry acquires majority of share in terms of volume. Primary reason behind its increasing demand for honeysuckle extracts in global level market is due to its richness in natural quality and organic nature. In cosmetic industry, honeysuckle extracts powder is used as a preservative which is added to cosmetics, personal care products, and food to maintain a products integrity and constancy by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria and fungus. The global honeysuckle extract market is also segmented on the basis of form primarily into powder, liquid and others. Among these, powder segment is expected to fuel the honeysuckle extract market over the forecast period. Hence, the global honeysuckle extract market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Honeysuckle Extract Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global honeysuckle extract industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the most dominant region in global honeysuckle extract market followed by Europe and North America. Increasing usage of cosmetics and personal care products extracted from honeysuckle plant coupled with rise of honeysuckle extracts in various beverages has strengthened the growth of global honeysuckle extract market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Honeysuckle Extract Market: Growth Drivers

The global honeysuckle extract market driving factors are increasing demand for natural ingredients of honeysuckle extracts in various cosmetics and personal care products is important driving factor. Major driver behind increasing demand of honeysuckle extracts in current market scenario is due to its preservative properties. Nowadays consumers are mostly influenced towards that product which has natural quality, organic in nature and also good for their health, due to which it has higher demand among growing economies of world. On the other side as per the current market trend, honeysuckle extract powder is trending in market because of its wide application in cosmetics and food and beverage products.

Global Honeysuckle Extract Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global honeysuckle extract market includes

The Good Scents Company, RD Health Ingredients, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Ecuadorian Rainforest LLC, Shannxi Undersun Biomedtech Co. Ltd, Novoherb Technologies, Mountain Rose Herbs and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global honeysuckle extract market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global honeysuckle extract market till 2025.

