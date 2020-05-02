Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2026

Indoor air quality is a major factor affecting the health, comfort and productivity of the occupants inside a building. The local air pollution is characterized and monitored by countries across the globe by their own set of regulations. The goal of air quality monitoring system is to protect people and the environment from harmful air pollution. The indoor air quality monitoring systems market has shown a significant growth in the past few years and is expected to grow further in the forecast period.

One of the key factors fueling the growth of the market is increasing public awareness related to air pollution and its effects on health and environment. Other factors affecting the growth of this market include increasing popularity of smart homes, effective indoor air pollution monitoring and control regulations by governments, and increased funding in R&D for effective air pollution monitoring. Whereas, some of the major restraints to the indoor air quality monitor market are high cost of products and their maintenance, technical limitations of these devices and lack of awareness in the developing economies.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global indoor air quality monitor market, followed by Europe in 2015. This trend is expected to follow in the forecast period. A number of factors such as the increasing use of new advanced indoor air quality monitoring systems, technical breakthroughs in the field of particulate sensors and gas analyzers, supporting government regulations, rising government/private funding for promoting indoor and outdoor air pollution monitoring are driving the growth of the indoor air quality monitor market in the North America and Europe. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022.

The global indoor air quality monitor market growth in APAC can be attributed to the growing government emphasis on industry compliance with safety environment regulations, problems arising due to industrialization, implementation of strict air pollution control regulations, and increasing government support for development and use of advanced technologies in air quality monitoring systems. Growing economy of Asian countries such as India and China are inviting global players in the market is another factor supporting the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global indoor air quality market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., 3M Company, TSI, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc., HORIBA, Ltd., Testo AG, Aeroqual, and Nest Labs Inc. The largest market share was held by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) in the global indoor air quality monitor market. These leading companies have primarily focused on collaboration, new product launches, investment in research and development (R&D) and expansion for growth in the market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications

