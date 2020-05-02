Isophorone Diamine Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Forecast Report Till 2025

Global Isophorone Diamine Market is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Isophorone Diamine Market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

Global Isophorone Diamine market size will increase to 730 Million US$ by 2025, from 570 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Isophorone Diamine.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Evonik, Basf, Wanhua Chem.

The leading players of Isophorone Diamine industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Isophorone Diamine players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

One-Step Method

Two-Step Method

Market segment by Application, split into

IPDI

Epoxy Resin

Others

Product Description:

Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) is a mixture of two stereo-isomers of 3-aminomethyl-3, 5, 5-trimethylcyclohexylamine, and is a colorless to yellow low viscosity liquid with a faint amine odor. Commonly, the ratio of Cis /Trans isomers is 75/25 commercially.

The isophorone diamine (IPDA) is monopolized by a few giant enterprises included Evonik and Basf. Globally, the global production was 104253 MT in 2018 and it will reach 128218 MT in 2025.

The production of isophorone diamine (IPDA) is mainly dominated by several great corporations. Evonik was the leader manufacturer of isophorone diamine (IPDA) owned the 66.25% production market share in 2018 and with the production sites distributed in Herne and Marl (Germany), Mobile (Alabama, USA), as well as Shanghai (China).

BASF manufactured IPDA at its Ludwigshafen Verbund site with the volume market share of 32.78%.

Overview:

The growth factors of the Isophorone Diamine Market are deeply discussed while the different end users of the market are underlined with the help of tables and graphs.

Further in the Isophorone Diamine Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Isophorone Diamine is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Isophorone Diamine Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Isophorone Diamine Market. Also, there is a major aspect such as value, which plays an important role in the revenue generation. It is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section also studies the supply and consumption for the Isophorone Diamine Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption.

Competitors – In this section, various Isophorone Diamine Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

More analysis – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Isophorone Diamine Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Isophorone Diamine Market Overview

2 Global Isophorone Diamine Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Isophorone Diamine Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Isophorone Diamine Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Isophorone Diamine Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Isophorone Diamine Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Isophorone Diamine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Isophorone Diamine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Isophorone Diamine Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

