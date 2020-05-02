Rugged Tablet Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Forecast Report Till 2025

Global Rugged Tablet Market is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Rugged Tablet Market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

According to this study, the global market size, valued at US $ 599.1 million in 2018, is projected to reach US $ 946.0 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Panasonic, Getac, DT Research, Xplore, DRS Technology, Mobile Demand, AAEON, NEXCOM, HP, Dell, MilDef, Trimble, Kontron.

The leading players of Rugged Tablet industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Rugged Tablet players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fully rugged tablets

Semi rugged tablets

Ultra-rugged tablets

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation & Distribution

Public safety

Retail

Medical

Government

Military

Others

Product Description:

A rugged (or ruggedized, but also ruggedised) computer is a computer specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh usage environments and conditions, such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures and wet or dusty conditions. They are designed from inception for the type of rough use typified by these conditions, not just in the external housing but in the internal components and cooling arrangements as well. In general, ruggedized and hardened computers share the same design robustness and frequently these terms are interchangeable.

Overall, the rugged Tablet market maintains a strong global presence; even in spite of weak fourth quarter revenue shipments and additional competition from consumer grade technologies. While this increased competition may prove a hindrance to traditional vendors in the rugged market space, it has forced many of these vendors to rethink traditional designs of devices. These additional research and development efforts are already bearing results, with recent product releases leveraging new ergonomic and design advances, often with specific vertical applications in mind. While these new releases have yet to impact bottom line revenues, the innovative thought and design behind being employed is undoubtedly having an effect on how vendors think about hardware design as well as end-user expectations in years to come. Additionally, as political and economic conditions continue to improve, especially in the EMEA regions, rugged revenues will likely increase compared to this past year.

Major factors driving growth of this market include the rapid development of the Internet of things industry; its long battery life and availability of free apps like Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and TeamViewer are responsible for this markets rapid growth during the next five years.

QYRs market research analyst estimates the Americas to dominate the global market for rugged tablets during the forecast period followed by the EMEA and the APAC regions. As many rugged tablet users in North America are loyal to manufacturers like Xplore and Panasonic, the market for rugged tablets in the Americas is expected to increase growing at a CAGR of 11.81% from 2016 to 2021, and is the fastest growing and largest emerging

QYRs market research analyst has estimated the Public safety segment to lead the market in terms of revenue generated during the forecast period. The growing usage of fully rugged tablets in Public projects and sites by the field personnel is expected to bolster this segments growth during the next five years.

