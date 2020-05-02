Saw Palmetto Extract Market- Strategic Partnerships to Open New Revenue Streams

Saw Palmetto Extract Market: Introduction

Saw palmetto is a small palm tree grown natively in the subtropical regions of the United States and is used traditionally by the Indian Americans from centuries for medicinal purposes. Saw palmetto is rich in free fatty acids, free and conjugated sterols, flavonoid and high molecular weight polysaccharides. Traditionally saw palmetto extract is used as expectorant, tonic for both male and female reproductive system, and urinary tract. Saw palmetto extract preparation involves the processing of dried or partially dried berries. Saw palmetto extract based supplements are famously used for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) disease which is also known as enlarged prostate. BPH is caused in men due to the hormonal imbalance and change in cell growth factors due to aging. Men above 50 years have higher probability of developing BPH than the others. Some clinical studies supports the effect of saw palmetto on BPH while some of them finds no benefits of saw palmetto extract based supplements over placebo. However, most of saw palmetto extract products are advertised to support prostate and urinary health in men. The extract of saw palmetto is standardized by various manufacturer and it is available in varying strength. Products based on the herbal extract are gaining momentum in the market, as the consumer are embracing the shift of conventional products towards the herbal extract based products.

Saw Palmetto Extract Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature of product saw palmetto extract is segmented as organic and conventional saw palmetto extract. The organic saw palmetto extract is expected to draw significant attention among health conscious consumer and subsequently act as a driving tool for the saw palmetto extract market growth. Saw palmetto extract is segmented on the basis of form which includes liquid extract and powder extract. Powder extract segment is expected to build a steady increase in market demand attributed to its diversity in use. Saw palmetto extract is also segmented on the basis of end use application which includes dietary supplements and cosmetics. Saw palmetto extract is available in almost every dosage form including capsules soft gels and tablets, hence the dietary supplement segment is expected to account for a significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

Saw Palmetto Extract Market Dynamics

Palmetto extract is used widely used in the developed market as it promote the health of male physiology. Furthermore, there is a common believe among people about the herbal extracts based products that they have no major side effects in long term usage. However, some studies indicate no benefits of saw palmetto based extract based supplements over the placebo and side effects such as abdominal pain, and mild headaches are some of the factors may restraint the market growth during the forecast period.

Saw Palmetto Extract Regional Outlook

North America is expected to represent major market value share over the forecast period owing to favorable geographical condition for the farming as it is grown natively and high consumer demand owing to increase in health awareness and increasing trend of herbal products. In North America, the U.S. is expected to represent major value share in the near future. Europe is also expected to show substantial growth owing to the popularity of the health benefits of saw palmetto extract based products. Asia Pacific and, Middle East and Africa expected to represents moderate growth in saw palmetto extract market over the forecast period.

Saw Palmetto Extract Key Players

Some of the key player operating in saw palmetto extract market are Amax NutraSource, Inc., AuNutra Industries Inc, Bio-Botanica Inc., Bristol Botanicals Limited, Carrubba Inc, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd and others.

