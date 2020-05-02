Shotcrete Accelerator Market: Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate 2017 – 2025

Shotcrete Accelerator Market: Overview

Shotcrete accelerators are fast-hardening materials that stabilize and support structures without using any molds. Shotcrete accelerators are primarily used in construction activities, as they provide rapid stiffening. This helps the newly applied material to provide support to the construction structure. Shotcrete accelerators are non-caustic, non-corrosive, and also offer quick setting, and immediate and long-term strength.

Shotcrete accelerator is less harmful than Portland cement. It can be used in underground works, as it can protect the underground structure from loading effects, rock displacement, or blasting stresses. Shotcrete accelerator is the only choice of material for application in wet areas, as it hardens at a fast pace.

Shotcrete Accelerator Market: Dynamics and Trends

The shotcrete accelerator market is driven by the increase in construction activities across the globe. Construction of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure has risen due to the rapid urbanization. Growth in demand for the repair of roads in developed economies is also expected to contribute significantly to the shotcrete accelerator market in the near future. Increase in mining activities across the globe is also anticipated to boost the demand for shotcrete accelerators, as rapid stiffeners are required in mining activities.

The shotcrete accelerator market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for new entrants, led by the increase in public-private partnerships. Furthermore, ongoing research activities are improving the setting time of shotcrete accelerators. This, in turn, is estimated to augment the usage of shotcrete accelerators in various verticals during the forecast period.

Shotcrete Accelerator Market: Segmentation

In terms of type, the shotcrete accelerator market can be bifurcated into liquid accelerator and powdered accelerator. The liquid accelerator segment is projected to account for higher market share during the forecast period, as liquid accelerators cause less pollution than powdered accelerators. Liquid accelerators are also capable of working in wet conditions, while powdered accelerators do not work in wet conditions.

Based on process, the shotcrete accelerator market can be divided into wet mix process and dry mix process. Between these, the wet mix process segment is estimated to constitute significant share of the market for shotcrete accelerator by the end of forecast period. The wet mix process is used largely in mining applications. This process is also preferred, due to its unique advantages over dry mix process.

In terms of end-user industry, the shotcrete accelerator market can be classified into mining, construction, and others. Of these, the mining segment is likely to hold major share of the market during the forecast period.. This, in turn, is driving the demand for shotcrete accelerators. Most mining activities are carried out underground; therefore, demand for shotcrete accelerators is anticipated to rise.

Shotcrete Accelerator Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for large share of the shotcrete accelerator market during the forecast period. Demand for shotcrete accelerator materials is likely to increase significantly in Asia Pacific owing to the rise in construction and mining activities in the region. This is anticipated to offer immense opportunities for upcoming players in the shotcrete accelerator market in Asia Pacific.

Shotcrete Accelerator Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the shotcrete accelerator market include BASF SE, Mapei Spa, Sika AG, Normet Oy and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets