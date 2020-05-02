Sodium Methylparaben Market – Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecast Analysis 2018-2026

Global Sodium Methylparaben Market: Introduction

Sodium methylparaben is a sodium salt of methylparaben, which is used as an additive for food preservation. It is prepared by adding p-hydroxybenzoate to sodium hydroxide and after reaction is finished, standing for crystallization, centrifugally filtering and finally carrying out vacuum drying. Sodium methylparaben is a constituent of cloudberry, yellow passion fruit, white wine, and botrytis wine. It is extensively used to produce foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture/ animal feed, flavoring agents, and medicines as an antimicrobial agent. It has a faint characteristic odor or is odorless and has a slight burnt taste.

Sodium Methylparaben Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on end-user, the sodium methylparaben market is divided into food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Sodium methylparaben is used as a food preservative in the food & beverage industry. It is used to inhibit the Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which causes fatal botulism. It is used in baked foods, creams & pastes, jams & jellies, syrups, dairy products, and beverages. It is employed as a preservative in cosmetics with other parabens. Sodium methylparaben is utilized in makeup, hair care products, moisturizers & lotions, shaving products, and toothpastes. It is also used to protect pharmaceutical products from microorganism. The cosmetics and food & beverages segments are expected to account for large shares of the market. In terms of value, the cosmetics segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. In terms of application, the global sodium methylparaben market is segmented into antimicrobial preservatives, anti-fungal agents, and others. The antimicrobial preservative segment is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecasted period. Based on product type, the sodium methylparaben market is bifurcated into powder and liquid.

Sodium Methylparaben Market: Overview

The sodium methylparaben market is expanding due to the rise in awareness regarding health among consumers and increase in demand for high nutrition food. Macroeconomics factors such as growth in economy, increase in disposable income, and rapid urbanization are driving the sodium methylparaben market in Asia Pacific. However, cosmetics containing this additive can cause breast cancer in women. Skin creams and eye drops contain sodium methylparaben can lead to skin & eye damage. It can also adversely affect male fertility as sodium methylparaben lowers estrogen levels in the human body. These factors are likely to restrain the sodium methylparaben market.

Sodium Methylparaben Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global sodium methylparaben is segmented into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa. The sodium methylparaben market in North America is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate due to the rise in demand for cosmetics and food & beverages in the region. The sodium methylparaben market in Europe is expected to expand a considerable growth rate owing to rise in awareness regarding health among consumers. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in terms of volume. The sodium methylparaben market in the region is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to changing lifestyle of consumers, rapidly growing population, and surge in the rate of urbanization.

Sodium Methylparaben Market: Key Players

The key players in global sodium methylparaben market include Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shanghai Smart Chemicals Co.ltd, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Alfa Aesar, MP Biomedicals, NBS Biological, Merck KGaA, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., OMNILAB-LABORZENTRUM GmbH & Co. KG

